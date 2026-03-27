Friday roundup: Can the Home Team Act save your home team, and other pressing questions

Let’s get this out of the way, since it’s blowing up on the socials: Yes, Sen. Bernie Sanders and another less famous guy (Rep. Greg Casar, a second-term representative from Austin and chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus) yesterday introduced a “Home Team Act” that would require sports team owners to give one year of notice before moving or terminating a team — and also give local buyers the right to purchase the team “at a fair and reasonable price” first, with the price determined by a team of appraisers appointed by the Treasury Department. According to the bill, either private buyers or local governments themselves would be eligible to purchase the team, and any owners who jumped the gun would be subject to a $30,000-a-day penalty.
Removing team owners’ ability to threaten to yank a city’s team away if they aren’t bestowed with public subsidies would indeed be a huge step toward ending stadium shakedowns. And it’s justifiable on a couple of grounds: Not only do teams owe their livelihood to the local fan base, but leagues also routinely use their monopoly power to deny teams to cities if they, say, have one in the next state over, or just out of spite.
At the same time, though, there are plenty of questions about this bill. First off, this is Congress we’re talking about, which has not exactly shown the backbone to stand up to the sports industry — even Sanders and Casar, notes the Chicago Tribune, “acknowledge the legislation won’t get passed quickly, if at all.” The bit about governments being allowed to purchase teams could be dicey, given that leagues currently have the power to reject public ownership, or, for that matter, even private buyers they don’t like. And in terms of enforcement, a $30,000-a-day penalty only amounts to $11 million over an entire year, and no sports team owner is going to let a crappy $11 million stand in the way of moving wherever they damn well please, or at least threatening to in order to extract money from the public treasury. (Local governments could also seek “injunctive and monetary relief,” so presumably judges would have the power to impose harsher penalties, if they saw fit.)
Basically, once this has more than two co-sponsors, then we can start taking it more seriously. Until then, it goes next to David Minge’s Distorting Subsidies Limitation Act as proof of concept that our elected representatives could be doing more to stop the flow of tax dollars to extortionate billionaires, they just don’t want to.
Other pressing questions from the week that just was:
- Could there be some speed bumps for the Tampa Bay Rays stadium plan and its $2.25 billion in public cash, land, and tax breaks after all? Hillsborough County Commissioner Josh Wostal is demanding that the county and the Tampa Sports Authority release “all draft documents and personal notes” about the deal before a hearing is held next Wednesday — and further says if no public hearings are held before a scheduled April 15 vote, he’ll move to postpone it. “People at a minimum deserve transparency,” said Wostal. “And we are playing hide the ball?“ No word yet on whether others on the commission will support such a wild-eyed radical position as wanting to talk about what’s being voted on before a vote, but people are arguing on the internet about the Rays deal, and in particular its potential use of infrastructure money that elected officials previously pledged wouldn’t go to stadiums, so that’s a start, perhaps.
- Will the Ohio state legislature add $45 million in road and transit upgrades around the Cleveland Browns‘ new stadium to the $600 million in state money they’ve already promised owner Jimmy Haslam for construction costs? We won’t know until they revote on April 23 following a public comment period, but given the committee that can authorize such spending unanimously passed it the first time: probably.
- What about Haslam’s demand for $50 million in city and county money for a stadium for a Columbus women’s soccer team, will he get that too? Five out of nine city councilmembers say they’re opposed, the other four say they need more information, more lobbying is clearly needed.
- Will the new Oklahoma City Thunder arena end up costing taxpayers there more than the $850 million they approved back in 2023? Possibly, says assistant city manager Brent Bryant, who explained that given “economic uncertainty,” the city will “add a factor to that on top of the anticipated cost, to try to plan for that.” What does that mean? Sorry, only one question per bullet point!
- Is prospective new Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon “a go-getter” with “enormous passion and spirit,” like NBA commissioner Adam Silver said he was on Wednesday, or a predatory lender who got rich by letting people take out high-interest car loans that they would inevitably default on, like Oregon Public Broadcasting and ProPublica reported earlier that morning? Nothing saying it can’t be both!
- As Anaheim officials push for the Los Angeles Angels to restore “Anaheim” to the team name, could team owner Arte Moreno or the 80-year-old’s eventual successors move the team to Los Angeles County? The L.A. Times’ Bill Shaikin writes that “the logical landing spot would be Inglewood,” only to have Inglewood Mayor James Butts tell him, “We’re maxed out when it comes to sports. We are not going to reduce the housing stock and move residents out to have a baseball team.” Welp, that’s unfortunate, but the column’s already written, too late to go back and choose a new topic!
- Does the city of L.A. know what year the 2028 Olympics will be held? Possibly not!
8 comments on “Friday roundup: Can the Home Team Act save your home team, and other pressing questions”
In another story, there’s Wilton Rancheria who is talking about building a 20,000 seat stadium on tribal lands near Sacramento for the USL team he also owns.
It doesn’t appear that is seeking public funds, but one can never be too sure about these things.
And anyway, there’s Vaportecture!
https://talksport.com/football/mls/4141909/sacramento-republic-soccer-stadium-railyard-downtown-usl-championship/
The way I’d like to dissuade team owners from shaking down cities and states for free money is to make it a requirement that local residents (however you would define “local”) in the taxed area are entitled to free over-the-air broadcasts of all public events that occur within the venue they are helping to pay for. No more double dipping by asking residents to pay for it with their taxes out of one pocket and then having to subscribe to multiple TV/streaming services out of the other pocket to see what they’re paying for. If the public is paying for it, then the public is equally entitled to the product.
I’m skeptical the (your city here) Angels can find a better location than where they are now. Before covid they drew 3 million a year for 15 straight years. Not a lot of locations can claim that. For a better return, invest in pitching.
Location wise – The Big A is ideal for their fan base. Easy access from freeways and adjacent to a regional rail/Amtrak station. Add California’s general aversion to sports subsidies (except in the city of Sacramento), Angels don’t have a whole lot of options.
Seventeen straight seasons, actually. (2003-2019) Beginning after they won the World Series and then were in the playoffs five of the next seven years.
And if anything, I would think the city of Anaheim would be trying to distance itself from the horrendous product that the Angels organization has been calling baseball the last few years.
Perhaps they should offer to pay Arte if he promises not to mention the city name in any of the team’s merch.
Agree with the posters above… when the Angels were decent fans showed up. And they kept showing up long after the Angels weren’t decent too… but eventually, everyone loses their patience with incompetence and disinterest – and that’s what this ownership has for sale. They don’t care about the product and everyone can see that.
I continue to advocate for a more practical federal solution to the team relocation issue that Senator Sanders is trying to solve: that would be revival of 1998’s House Bill 3817, entitled The Professional Sports Franchise Relocation Act of 1998. Rather than attacking the issue via Sanders’’ legally shaky municipal purchase tool, the 1998 bill required sports leagues to hold hearings on team relocations per specified criteria (with recourse to judicial review after the hearings). The criteria are similar— but stricter than— criteria already adopted by the NFL. And when St. Louis sued the NFL and all its owners for the league’s failure to follow its own criteria during the Rams’ move, the result was a league $790 million payout to St. Louis.
You know, if David Minge’s proposed legislation had been named slightly differently it could have had the acronym DISMAL. What a different world we might be living in if that had passed… and with a name like that, how could it not?