KC’s $600m in Royals stadium funding could make end run around public vote

In the wake of Thursday’s passage of an ordinance by Mayor Quinton Lucas to give Royals owner John Sherman $600 million in city money toward a new downtown stadium, Kansas City councilmember Johnathan Duncan wants to force the city to let residents hold a public vote on the plan. The city’s charter allows voters to force a public referendum on city ordinances if opponents gather signatures equal to 10% of the number of votes in the most recent election for mayor within 40 days — something Duncan says “wouldn’t be a giant lift” — but there’s also a major catch:
The city’s charter bars citizens from forcing referendum votes on ordinances “with an accelerated effective date or emergency measures,” giving city leaders the ability to stave off a referendum by declaring the ordinance as an emergency or expediting the ordinance’s effective date.
The proposed ordinance introduced by Lucas on Thursday includes an accelerated effective date because it involves “appropriating funds and relating to the design, repair, maintenance or construction of a public improvement.” That language is likely to block any potential referendum push.
And here we are back at why public votes on sports subsidy deals are so much more common on the West Coast: It’s really hard to get a referendum on the ballot in the rest of the country, in part because of those states’ pre-Progressive Era constitutions that provide tons of loopholes for elected officials who don’t want to be subject to the whims of voters. “There’s more ways to finagle your ways around referenda laws [in] other parts of the country,” remarked University of Colorado Denver public affairs professor Geoffrey Propheter in 2022. In 1998, for example, New York city council speaker Peter Vallone tried to put a referendum on the November ballot to block then-mayor Rudy Giuliani’s push for a new Yankees stadium in Manhattan, but Giuliani successfully knocked it off the ballot by means of a law that allows the mayor to preempt any ballot measures that year by proposing one of his own on any issue he likes. (That Yankees plan ultimately fizzled, but Giuliani succeeded in laying the groundwork for his successor Michael Bloomberg to approve more than a billion dollars in public money for a new Yankees stadium in the Bronx eight years later.)
Whether you think direct democracy is a good thing or not — and there are plenty of reasons to be skeptical, from the legacy of California’s Prop 13 to that state’s public initiative industry that increasingly allows those with the deepest pockets to buy ballot measure wins — it’s definitely a stumbling block for sports subsidies, as Propheter has found that the general populace approves those about 58% of the time, vs. 96% of proposals that go to a vote in legislative bodies. An owner like Sherman could certainly pour money into fighting a Royals stadium ballot measure, but it’s historically a lot easier to win over a relative handful of local elected officials.
None of which is to say it’s going to be impossible to force a vote on some piece of the Royals plan, given that so much of it is only vaguely penciled in and could require future votes by city, county, and state legislators, some of which could be more susceptible to gathering signatures to block them. But Sherman appears to have gained momentum among lawmakers since the Chiefs‘ announced move across state lines to Kansas, with fears growing that the Royals could follow suit despite team officials saying three months ago that they had abandoned thoughts of moving to the one Kansas site that had been floated. The public at large may make some dumb decisions and be subject to the influence of big money, but they still have a ways to go to catch up with their elected representatives in those regards.
8 comments on “KC’s $600m in Royals stadium funding could make end run around public vote”
Neil,
Don’t know if you saw the finished article. You are quoted in this story about the archive of someone’s bootleg concert recordings.
https://blockclubchicago.org/2026/04/10/from-early-nirvana-to-phish-a-chicago-fans-secret-recordings-of-10000-shows-are-now-online/
Yes, I’ve seen it — I think I mentioned it in a comment last week? And mild nitpick: “Bootlegs” are illicit recordings put up for sale, whereas Aadam Jacobs made these (mostly) with permission, and no one involved is earning any money from them, except for a few bands that are mining them for their own official releases.
I learned about bootlegs from the episode of What’s Happening where Rerun brought a tape recorder into a Doobie Brothers concert.
If a referendum can’t undo the vote could another referendum reduce the mayor and city council pay to $1 per year? That might get their attention. How about ending the tax collected to pay off the Sprint Center? Any number of issues could be used to hold the city council hostage. The city council is using all kinds of dirty tricks to get this passed, I don’t see why the citizens should play fair.
Let’s do any or all of these things
The mayor had already laid the ground for this to be a quasi-emergency and the need for an accelerated timetable. What I’m curious about is whether the Hall family (which owns two-thirds of Hallmark, the owner of Crown Center, just south of the stadium site) is getting in on the action. They have the hotel, parking garage, restaurants, etc. if they can be part of a ballpark district with Sherman, they could score some tax breaks.
I wonder how many out of town baseball fans are going to stay at downtown hotels?
The Westin at Crown Center is currently $500/night.
Seems like a better idea would be to keep and renovate Kauffman Stadium and build some mid-range hotels nearby. Restaurants as well.
It’s a very good point. The Twins and Cards fans who come to Kaufmann in large numbers are doing something completely different from this. But a downtown stadium already means giving up what has attracted them, doesn’t it?