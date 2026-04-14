AECOM’s economic impact slideshow on Rays stadium is the clowniest of clown documents

Only two weeks late, AECOM’s economic impact report on the proposed Tampa Bay Rays stadium complex is now public — or at least a kind reader sent it to me so I could post it here, thank you, kind reader! Given AECOM’s past record as a construction consultant that doesn’t really know how to study economic impact, one might have reasonably worried that this would be a half-assed attempt to quantify the impact of spending billions of dollars in public money on a new Rays stadium complex in Tampa, with some major logical holes. In fact, it’s even worse.

Let’s start with the knee-slapper that the Tampa Bay Business Journal identified by reading just the cover letter of the 53-slide presentation. (AECOM doesn’t muck around with “pages,” speaking solely in the language of Powerpoint.) Take it away, TBBJ:

An AECOM study commissioned by the Tampa Sports Authority, obtained by the Tampa Bay Business Journal, reports that the Rays’ plans to redevelop Hillsborough College’s 100-acre campus could have a $75.5 billion economic impact over 30 years. However, that number is based on assumptions and estimates made by AECOM, as key information like the number of apartments, hotel rooms and size of parking garages from the Major League Baseball team remains missing.

Yup, it’s right there on slide 3: “Site plans for the Stadium District were not provided, leading AECOM to make assumptions regarding the type and intensity of development.” In other words, since Rays execs haven’t actually committed to what aside from a stadium they’ll build atop the state-owned college campus they’re seeking a 99-year lease to — one of the many unknowns that some local elected officials are complaining need to be resolved before they can reasonably vote on the plan — AECOM just invented a stadium district out of its own imagination, and then projected how many billions of dollars people would spend there.

That’s pretty bad, but it’s still not the worst of it. Other highlights of the slide deck:

Most of AECOM’s analysis is geared toward estimating “economic impact,” which is a garbage stat: It’s just the result of adding up all the spending that takes place in a certain place, whether that money goes to boost the local economy and jobs or just goes into the pocket of a developer or team owner. (As economist Victor Matheson memorably put it, “Imagine an airplane landing at an airport and everyone gets out and gives each other a million bucks, then gets back on the plane. That’s $200 million in economic activity, but it’s not any benefit to the local economy.”) So it’s not even worth quibbling over AECOM’s numbers here, because they’re meaningless.

What is worth quibbling over is “fiscal impact,” because that’s how much new tax revenue Tampa citizens can expect their local governments to see as the result of the Rays stadium project. Or at least, it should be — AECOM, unfortunately, seems to have skipped over the “new” part, simply adding up how much in various taxes (sales, property, hotel) its imagined development would produce, assuming it’s as built-out and popular as it hopes. In particular, there’s no attempt to account for substitution of spending in one place for spending in another — so if locals, say, switch from eating at restaurants elsewhere in Tampa to ones in a ballpark district, it gets counted as all net new tax money when really it’s just moving the same spending around. So, again, any numbers produced here are meaningless.

Also not included: any sourcing footnotes or methodology for how AECOM came up with these figures. The report does say it used unspecified “IO models” to make its calculations, which is pretty much a highfalutin way of saying “we plugged a bunch of assumptions into a software package, and these are the numbers it spit out.”

Economist J.C. Bradbury has dubbed consulting reports of this ilk “clown documents,” and this is one of the clowniest of them all, not even worth the paper it isn’t printed on. And speaking of Bradbury, what does he have to say about this?

“I’ve seen the report. As I expected, it’s mostly a pile of useless numbers of dubious origin. It’s pseudo-economic drivel with the analytical rigor of a junior high science project. The author Dillon Gilman appears to have no economics training. “This reminds me of when someone pretends to be an ASL interpreter, and they get away with it until people who understand sign language point out that it’s just some crazed idiot waving their hands around. But, when it comes to commissioned economic impact reports, no one cares.”

One reason no one cares, presumably, is that the people who commission these reports are looking less for accurate numbers than for believable numbers. Even pseudo-economic drivel serves to invoke the clear plastic binder effect, whereby any numbers at all look better if they’re gussied up in a professional four-color presentation — though honestly AECOM’s is pretty lacking in zhuzh as well, maybe because they were only getting paid what the Tampa Sports Authority could afford, not what an actual sports team owner would shell out for.

Maybe that’s one reason the media impact of the report has been fairly muted: In addition to the Tampa Bay Business Journal’s critique, the Tampa Bay Times issued an article promising “four takeaways” from the AECOM slide deck, though most of these ended up being just “AECOM came up with different numbers than the Rays did.” Or maybe hallucinated is the better word: Much like AI, these economic impact reports specialize in producing definitive answers, even if there’s no reason to believe they’re more accurate than what you’d get from asking the nearest three-year-old to guess. “Rays stadium project to create eleventy squillion dollars in economic impact” would honestly be a more accurate headline, I’ll nominate for a Pulitzer any news organization that dares go with that one.