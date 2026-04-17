Friday roundup: Rays execs threaten to “evaluate alternatives” if Tampa won’t hand over $1B; could LA revise its Olympics deal?

access_time personNeil deMause

There’s an absolute ton of news to get to today, but first the biggest news of all: The Field of Schemes gift vault is down to only one remaining numbered Vaportecture art print out of the 100 created for site supporters! That means the next person to sign up as either a new Patreon subscriber or new one-time donor gets print #100, and then there are no more! I’m working on a fun new reward or two for those of you who allow this website to happen, but it’ll take a minute for those to be ready — meanwhile, site supporters are still eligible to get any refrigerator magnets you haven’t already received, plus of course my eternal thanks for helping me devote the time each day to this site that, tragically, still has reason to exist after 28 years of this nonsense.

And speaking of nonsense, here’s more of this week’s stadium and arena news:

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10 comments on “Friday roundup: Rays execs threaten to “evaluate alternatives” if Tampa won’t hand over $1B; could LA revise its Olympics deal?

    1. You know, it’s a sign of the times we live in that I read that as a one year extension and it didn’t seem at all out of character for an MLB owner to demand $115m in welfare/bribes for a one year lease extension at a spring training stadium.

      Wait a sec… isn’t it the landlord who is supposed to demand more money as part of an offered lease extension???

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  2. At the curious (and for some, worrying) rate at which news stories about cancelled hotel reservations and general lack of bookings are popping up in many host cities, I wonder if there will be no need to worry too much about ‘getting world cup fans to the venues’ this summer?

    It’s always possible that locals will pick up the ticket slack, but it sure doesn’t seem like the anticipated wave of foreign fans is building.

    I looked up pricing for a friend who’s national team will be playing near(ish) to where we live. Seats behind the goals… $950. Seats along the touch lines… $1200. For group matches.

    Yeah. Don’t think so….

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    1. I support the Japan NT in international soccer, and I looked up the prices for the two Japan matches to be held in Arlington during the group stage. Couldn’t find a single ticket under $500 in *any* section for either game.

      And that’s just for the actual 90+ minute action on the pitch. It stands to reason that there would be massive markups on food and beverage, parking, hotel bookings, rental cars, and airfare to the host cities.

      I know this whole operation is engineered specifically to extract as much revenue as possible, knowing that FIFA will never generate nearly as much revenue as they will from this World Cup, even if the stands end up being only half-full for even the majority of games… but come the f— on.

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  3. It’s always been perplexing to me that stadium deals are described by anyone, whether it’s the media, the fanbase, or the team itself, as being akin to a “marriage.” An actual, equal-measure partnership of kindred spirits usually doesn’t involve literal extortion attempts by one side, let alone successful ones — but hey, who am I to say?

    It really only makes sense to me in that 40-50% of marriages in the US do end in divorce, and of the ones that don’t, you have to assume that a decent percentage of them lean more toward the unhappy variety than the lovey-dovey. It’s a lot of long-term partners out there who are staying together out of convenience (whether real or perceived) — and that feels like a better descriptor for most of these types of deals.

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    1. Until 1974, married women couldn’t get their own credit cards, and marital rape was legal in every state. An “equal-measure partnership of kindred spirits” is a relatively novel concept.

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    2. Supposedly the oft-quoted divorce rate is not nearly that high.

      It is 100% in my household, but not typical.

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  4. Illinois state leg dithering still. You don’t know who you are playing with here.

    And don’t think that $4 Billion or $12 Billion from Indiana is necessarily enough either. You remember what Glanville said NFL stood for, right?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aPrViMm7NNU

    Yeah. That’s right.

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  5. Rays fan here: it’s bizarre how quickly the new owners make Vince Naimoli look like a good guy and Stu Sternberg look like a sympathetic figure.

    Let ‘em go. I said it when they floated the Montreal split-season nonsense, and if they want to go to Orlando, Godspeed.

    Meanwhile, JP Peterson continues to shill for the project, saying taxpayers would basically be loaning the Rays the money because it would all come back to them several fold.

    Reply

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