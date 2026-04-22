Arlington council approves $273m in tax money for Cowboys stadium upgrades

Lost a bit amid all the Kansas City news was that down I-35 by Dallas, the Arlington city council voted 7-2 yesterday to approve $273 million in public money for upgrades to the Cowboys‘ 17-year-old stadium. In exchange, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will extend his lease from 2040 to 2055, making this an $18.2 million per year lease subsidy, well short of the Carolina Panthers‘ $43 million a year record; on the other hand, paying the owner of the most valuable team in the NFL $18.2 million a year to keep playing in the building that remains the gold standard for stadium design can hardly be seen as too much of a bargain.

KRLD’s report says that “council members authorized the use of existing voter-approved venue taxes — a half-cent sales tax, hotel occupancy tax and rental car tax — with no impact on the city’s general fund or new taxes.” If this seems like a neat trick — raising $273 million out of thin air, magic! — it’s because it’s not true: Either extending the local tax surcharges (which aren’t “venue taxes” except inasmuch as they’re being used to pay for a venue) counts as new taxes, or it counts as old taxes that otherwise could have been used for something else.

What is true is that the Arlington council didn’t need to go to the voters to get approval of extending the taxes because that was already allowed in the original stadium deal, which is no doubt why Jones chose to go this route to help pay for his upgrades. “There’s nothing more I agree with that this is something that the voters need to have a say in this,” Arlington Mayor Jim Ross told yesterday’s council hearing. “I’m just confident that they’ve already had that say.” Too late, Arlington voters, you should have known you were approving additional stadium subsidies in perpetuity!

The total renovation cost is expected to run $1 billion, and neither Jones nor the city has revealed what they would include for s stadium that already got $350 million in upgrades for this summer’s World Cup. The Real Deal reports that team officials said the improvements would “touch every area of the stadium” and adds that they could include “enhanced security systems, traffic flow upgrades and pedestrian safety measures.” A billion dollars seems like a lot for that, unless Jones is planning on building his own Golden Dome defense system, so you have to figure there will be some added wine bars thrown in there somewhere.