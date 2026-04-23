Buckner says Bears tax break bill would also cut Illinoisans’ property taxes by lowering them before raising them, let me start over

The Illinois House yesterday voted 78-32 to pass the “megaprojects” bill that Chicago Bears execs have long been seeking to provide as much as $2 billion in tax breaks for a new stadium district development in Arlington Heights. (Side note: You’ve got to love the latest rendering that features a stadium with the words “Welcome to Stadium” over the entrance.) And bill sponsor Kam Buckner has provided some explanation of how the final version of the bill would also provide his promised “property tax relief” to local residents who don’t own an NFL team:

The latest proposal would put 50% of special PILOT payments into a property tax relief fund that would then be divided 60% toward property tax rebates for homeowners in the district where the megaproject is located, and 40% into the Illinois Property Tax Relief Fund.

So the Bears would still be saving a massive amount of money by paying less in PILOTs than they normally would in property taxes, but some of those PILOTs would now be diverted into a fund to reduce the amount of property taxes that others pay. Except that normally these payments would go to the local school district, so if they instead go to refund other Illinoisans’ property taxes, then either the schools will be left without enough money — something the local teachers union is already worried about — or property taxes in the rest of the district will have to rise to compensate, which kind of defeats the purpose of providing property tax relief.

The bill still needs to be voted on by the Illinois state senate, so maybe we’ll get some clarity before then on how this property tax perpetual-motion machine is supposed to work. Or maybe Buckner can explain it better, let’s see:

“This is about making Illinois competitive, but in a way that keeps people in the center and focus of this,” Buckner said. “Just because someone builds a bridge and someone is the first person to cross that bridge, doesn’t mean that bridge is built for them.”

Nope, time to look elsewhere for clarity! Illinois senate, you’re up.

UPDATE: The Bears owners have responded to the House passage of the tax break by saying they still want more on top of this, in the form of that $855 million in state “infrastructure” money they keep talking about. You get one chance at leverage, may as well ask for everything you can.