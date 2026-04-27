Rays execs to county: Vote on stadium now, figure out details later

“Accordingly, we would like to continue working together toward a May vote on the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding), with the shared goal of completing the definitive agreements as soon as reasonably possible thereafter. Based on in-depth discussions with potential ballpark contractors, we remain confident that the project schedule can be maintained.”

Voting on a stadium deal in May and “completing the definitive agreements” is a bold suggestion, since Hillsborough County and the city of Tampa would essentially be buying a pig in a poke. (Side note: Did you know that “pig in a poke” may come from the same metaphor as “let the cat out of the bag”? I did not until today!) If there’s one principle above all else in negotiating any kind of financial, it’s to never sign anything until everything in the contract is agreed on. Why are Rays officials in such a hurry, anyway?

In a letter to commissioners last week, Rays CEO Ken Babby described the deadline as an essential component that if not met, jeopardizes state funding that the deal is “economically infeasible” without.

Oh, right, they want to get this deal signed off on before Gov. Ron DeSantis leaves office at the end of the year. That would normally be seen as leverage the city and county could use to ask Rays owner Patrick Zalupski to lower his subsidy demands. Instead, Zalupski is doubling down by telling the county: You are running out of time to deliver this money.

There’s been no reply yet from county officials. Next on the negotiating agenda is a Tampa City Council workshop next Tuesday evening at the Tampa Convention Center (UPDATE: now at City Hall, or maybe old City Hall) to discuss its piece of the stadium plan, after which the standoff may well continue. It will then be Zalupski’s turn to escalate, but without any hostages to shoot or any Indiana to threaten to move to, he may have to choose between offering concessions and continuing his game of chicken and hoping city and county officials blink.