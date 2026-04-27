Pritzker to Illinois: Rewrite stadium bill to give Bears owners what they want, forget what I said before about holding the line

Elsewhere in arbitrary deadlines, Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is suddenly all about meeting them now that Chicago Bears execs have threatened to move the team to Indiana. In response to team officials wanting even more concessions in the state megaprojects bill that could already give them $2 billion in tax breaks, the governor said Friday:

“I can tell you that there is a need for speed here. We need to move somewhat expeditiously. I realize the Senate has some to work to do and there will be amendments, no doubt about it,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker didn’t totally hold a gun to his own head and threaten to shoot: He also noted that there’s no way to be sure that the Bears would go ahead and move to Indiana just because they don’t get everything they want in an Illinois stadium subsidy bill. Though the governor then added, “Having said that, if there is not true progress that gets made, if it isn’t obvious to people that the Senate is moving in the right direction, I think that will make it challenging,” which is absolutely trying to light a fire under the state legislature to give the bad man what he wants or he may take your team away.

One of the main stumbling blocks is a 9% amusement tax added in the Illinois House version of the bill, which Bears officials are vehemently opposed to. As well you might think they would be: As covered here previously, ticket taxes almost entirely end up coming out of team owners’ pockets, so this would force Bears owner George McCaskey to cover a larger share of any stadium construction cost. Pritzker now thinks this would be a bad thing, or at least a thing that would make it “challenging” to get Bears officials to agree to a deal, despite insisting that “the Bears want to be in Illinois.” Remember when Pritzker was insisting that Illinois wouldn’t even consider helping build a new stadium until McCaskey first paid off the remaining debt on Soldier Field? He sure doesn’t want you to!