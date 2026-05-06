Rays officials won’t say if they’ll demand stadium development tax break that could add billions to public cost

The Tampa City Council held the first of two scheduled workshops on a Rays stadium development yesterday, with both councilmembers and members of the general public asking whether a proposed deal isn’t being rushed through too fast before all the details have been spelled out. Whether or not to use money from the Community Investment Tax sales tax surcharge that officials had promised wouldn’t be used for stadiums is one open question, as is whether the CIT would even raise enough money and which sofa cushions to look under if it doesn’t.

Meanwhile, Axios, in one of its trademark fusillades of bullet points, raises yet another known unknown:

It’s still unclear how much of the new stadium’s total footprint, including the surrounding mixed-use district, would be subject to property taxes. [Rays CEO Ken] Babby declined to address the question, as it’s still being negotiated.

Yes, but: The Rays told the county that they intend for the planned mixed-use district surrounding the stadium to be “fully taxable,” while the stadium would be county-owned and therefore tax-exempt.

Those are two different answers! If the ancillary development around the stadium will be fully taxable, then that’s not still being negotiated; if it’s still being negotiated, we don’t know if it’ll be fully taxable. Furthermore, the college campus where the development would take place is state-owned, so that normally wouldn’t pay property taxes unless there’s a payment in lieu of taxes agreement.* Or maybe Rays execs are willing to allow it to be fully taxable, but only in exchange for some other concession, like the property taxes (or PILOTs) going to fund some part of the development? Totally speculating here, which is all we can do when team officials won’t answer questions directly.

How much of a difference would the Rays paying property taxes on their surrounding development make in terms of total public costs? What exactly team owner Patrick Zalupski would build around the stadium and when is another question team officials won’t answer, but there has been talk of it costing $8 billion. Property tax expert Geoffrey Propheter has already estimated that the cost of a full property tax exemption on a $2.3 billion stadium would be $742 million; while there’s no way to know what the tax valuation of a mixed-use development would be without knowing exactly what uses would be in the mix, it’s reasonable to expect that exempting it from taxes could cost a fair bit more than the stadium tax break, which could get us into the billions.

The total taxpayer shopping list for the Rays stadium-and-other-stuff project, then, now stands at:

$750 million in county cash toward ballpark construction

$250 million in city cash toward ballpark construction

Between $250 million and $1.7 billion worth of free state land

$742 million in property tax breaks on the stadium

$97 million in foregone parcel fees on the stadium

Between $0 and $??? in property tax breaks on the surrounding property, plus possibly other costs of that bigger project, given there’s still no memorandum of understanding covering it

That leaves the total public cost at $2.1 billion, minimum, and possibly billions more, maximum. It’s a ginormous error bar, and a huge pile of tax money either way, so you can see why Tampa and Hillsborough County officials might not want to rush into anything. Though on the other hand:

“People know the cost of everything but the value of nothing,” supporter Christopher Palermo said during public comment, primarily directing his remarks at [councilmember Charlie] Miranda. “If we lose this team, let’s not forget one thing: this is a competition to be the preeminent city in Central Florida. Orlando wants what we’ve got.”

(Palermo, for the record, is a construction and personal injury attorney who once spent $9,000 running ads telling then-Rays owner Stu Sternberg not to move half the team’s games to Montreal, something that turned out to be either a bluff or something that he’d failed to run past the league office.)

There is presumably a value to being the preeminent city in Central Florida — assuming the presence of a baseball team is how that crown is awarded — but is it $2.1 billion, let alone potentially billions more? That’s for Tampa and Hillsborough legislators to determine, and so far they seem content to wait for Zalupski’s side to cough up more info first.

*UPDATE 12:27 pm ET: Florida does have a provision for taxing leased property, though what rate it’s taxed at depends on a whole bunch of factors. (Thanks to Michael Bishop of the Tampa Monitor for pointing out the clauses in the proposed Rays MOU — see the tax memo at the end — governing this.) More to follow, eventually, on what exactly this would mean in terms of the possible value of any tax breaks for the mixed-use development.