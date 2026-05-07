How many billions of dollars a Rays stadium development would cost taxpayers: an update

Everybody likes round numbers. If we have the choice between reading about a stadium that will cost taxpayers $600 million and one that will cost “hundreds of millions,” we know which one we’ll prefer, and for good reason: Specific numbers stick in your head, and you can repeat it to your friends and on the socials, whereas just providing the number of zeroes at the end feels vague and unsatisfying. It’s one reason why so many of us are attracted to LLM chatbots that can give us confident, definitive answers, even if those answers are very often wrong.

On this site, I’m always striving to provide numbers where I can, while acknowledging where we don’t really know for sure. It’s why yesterday, I cited the proposed Tampa Bay Rays stadium project as having a minimum taxpayer price tag of $2.1 billion, but noted that it “could” be billions more. That’s a huge range — can we narrow it down any more?

To that end, I spent a chunk of yesterday messaging with Michael Bishop of the Tampa Monitor and University of Colorado Denver economist Geoff Propheter, trying to suss out more of the knotting financial details of the Rays deal. And while there remains a lot we don’t know — spoiler alert, you’re still not getting one nice, satisfying round number at the end of this — we were able to determine more than we knew yesterday:

On the central question posed yesterday — will the Rays pay property taxes on their mixed-use “stadium district” — the answer appears to be: yes, but not necessarily 100% of what they’d normally pay. In the city of Tampa’s feedback summary attached to the Rays’ proposed MOU, it’s noted that team owner Patrick Zalupski intends to pay enough in property taxes to cover payments on Community Redevelopment Agency bonds being used for the stadium. If the property taxes fall short, the Rays owner will pay “rent” (scare quores in original) to make up the difference. (Note: These “rent” payments are likely meant to assuage concerns that the city would be selling CRA bonds and counting on the property taxes from potential future development to pay them off; this way, Zalupski covers the bond payments even if he never erects a single building in the stadium district.)

The CRA bonds have previously been reported to be for only $224 million, and full property taxes on an $8 billion development should generate a lot more than that. And there’s no guarantee in the MOU that the Rays will make tax payments equal what a private developer would pay on private land, so there could still be tax breaks involved here.

The stadium district would be built in the Drew Park CRA — a TIF district, basically, that siphons off increased property taxes and uses them for development costs — so the city would already get no new tax revenues from that area through the expiration of the CRA, currently scheduled for 2034. Rays officials want to extend the CRA through 2056, meaning, yep, additional tax breaks.

How big would the additional tax breaks on the Rays’ mixed-use development be? The state-owned land under it would not be taxed; Propheter estimates about $21 million worth of foregone property taxes there, starting in 2034. The real value, though, is in whatever the Rays build on top of the land, and one of the many unknowns about the project is that team execs still haven’t committed to what that would be. Propheter, at least, guesses that any foregone property taxes there would likely be more in the hundreds of millions of dollars than the billions, though without more details about what would be built and when, he can’t be sure.

So where does that leave us? The Rays calling their project “fully taxable,” it appears, is misdirection: They’ll be paying some property taxes, but they’ll be paying them to themselves, to pay off bonds for their own stadium. The good news, such as it is, is that that $224 million worth of future money is already accounted for in the team’s initial $1 billion subsidy ask, so it’s not an additional public cost on top of that. Any property taxes they get to skip out on in addition to the CRA bond payments would indeed be a new cost, likely in the tens to hundreds of millions of dollars. Plus there’s still at least $1.1 billion in free land and tax breaks on the stadium itself — which would be owned outright by the county, and so completely tax-free — to contend with.

All of which is an extremely long but hopefully instructive way of saying that the conclusion of yesterday’s post still stands: Tampa and Hillsborough county officials need to decide whether to commit upwards of $2.1 billion to a project with many unknowns in order to avoid even the possibility of the Rays moving down the road to Orlando, maybe. Given that even $2.1 billion would be easily the most expensive MLB stadium subsidy in history — at least until the next one — that number should be good enough for government work.