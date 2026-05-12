Portland council president says he won’t be “held hostage” to Blazers arena deal, sports columnist insists he will too

I don’t want to make too big a deal about this trend of elected officials taking their time before voting on sports subsidy deals — looking stadium and arena demands in the mouth is literally doing their minimum job — but add Portland, Oregon to Tampa and the state of Illinois as local governments doing their minimum job this legislative season:

City and county lawmakers are pumping the brakes, saying it’s better to take the time to get it right than to sign away huge sums of public money under pressure from Portland’s professional basketball franchise, which has called the Rose City home since 1970. “We’re not going to be held hostage, we’re not going to sign a bad deal,” Portland Council President Jamie Dunphy told The Oregonian/OregonLive, echoing a position expressed by many of his colleagues. “We’re not going to be a blank check for an out-of town billionaire. We are going to support our team and our local economy in the way that needs to get done. But we’re not doing it at all costs.”

Trail Blazers owner/big bad Tom Dundon has already won approval of $365 million in state funding for upgrades to his 31-year-old arena, but is seeking another $235 million in city and county money to make it an even $600 million. A Multnomah County spokesperson said that county commissioners will spend “the next several months” negotiating their part in any arena deal, while city council president Dunphy said “the City Council is going to take as much time as it needs because getting this right matters.”

Right now, reports the Oregonian, local officials appear to be debating less whether to send Dundon the nine-figure check he desires and more which account to charge it to: Portland Mayor Keith Wilson’s proposal to use a city clean energy fund to pay for basketball arena zhuzhing has been especially contentious. But the council is also seeking a more taxpayer-friendly lease, possibly including the city getting a cut of arena naming rights, which in the unlikely case Dundon agreed to it would help defray the public’s costs.

Blazers execs, meanwhile, have continued their saber-rattling about moving the team if arena funding isn’t approved ASAP, though still without saying the words “move the team” out loud. (Team president Dewayne Hankins, in a tour de force of non-threat threat verbiage, declared, “The Trail Blazers have been deeply connected to Portland for more than 50 years and remain committed to this community. The fact remains: if city and county leaders can’t get a deal done, the Blazers’ lease at Moda Center will expire in 2030.”) And while city councilor Angelita Morillo called this “a massive bluff, and I think that we need to call them on that bluff,” Oregonian sports columnist Bill Oram, who had written in February that Dundon would move the Blazers without a deal, wrote essentially the same column again on Sunday, declaring:

The only thing that matters for the Trail Blazers this summer — really, truly, actually matters — is whether Portland’s politicians figure out that losing this team, be it to Nashville, Austin or Kalamazoo, is not some hollow threat by a greedy billionaire.

Kalamazoo, you’ve been mentioned on the telly! (Sorry, Greensboro, your time will come.)

Oram liked this point so much that wrote pretty much the same column yet again yesterday, this time listing Nashville, Austin, Kansas City, San Diego, Vancouver, Mexico City, and Raleigh as potential relocation targets. He also insisted that economic studies showing that public sports subsidies are a waste of money are irrelevant because what Portland is facing is “completely without precedent,” then snapped back at economist J.C. Bradbury for pointing out that Oram is literally doing the title of Bradbury upcoming stadium book “This One Will Be Different.”

Is any of this going to end with Portland forcing Dundon to provide a significantly better deal for taxpayers? Probably not — officials are also seeking concessions like promises to use union labor and a community benefits agreement, which are more likely to pass because they wouldn’t cost Blazers ownership much money. But this is where we are with sports subsidies, 40 years in from when they first became an essential part of the sports business model: Even being allowed to ask for the public to get anything in return for their gift of tax money to a billionaire owner is seen in some circles as tantamount to running your team out of town on a rail. All this is continuing to take longer than we thought.