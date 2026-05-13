DC considers new bus line to get Commanders fans to games, could push public cost back over $7B

When the Washington Commanders‘ record-shattering stadium deal that could end up costing D.C. $6.6 billion or more in cash, land, and tax breaks was approved last summer, one of the many unanswered questions was how to get 65,000 people in and out of the former RFK Stadium site on game days. The district’s Metro transit agency now has a preliminary plan, and it looks like Commanders fans should get ready to take the bus:

Metro is recommending a new bus rapid transit line, called the Gold Line, with dedicated lanes along H Street NW and Benning Road NE to connect the stadium to Union Station. That would include setting aside and even painting red bus lanes to keep buses moving and out of traffic. A new transit center near the stadium would serve as a hub to handle large crowds and connect riders.

Bus rapid transit isn’t a terrible idea: Many cities are turning to it as a cheap way to get all the benefits of light rail — a dedicated right-of-way, fast travel times, quick boarding and unboarding — without having to spend big on installing train tracks. The Metro study estimates that even just adding an extra subway station by the Commanders stadium would cost $1 billion, and wouldn’t do much to add capacity since it would just dump football fans onto the same trains that they can currently board at the nearby Stadium-Armory station. (Though it would at least allow more throughput of train travelers; the Stadium-Armory station can only handle 14,000 people an hour, so if half the fans at Commanders games took the Metro, some could end up waiting two hours just to board a train.)

Metro’s BRT plan promises service “as frequent as” every three minutes (which at 100 passengers per bus could clear out 2,000 fans an hour, not enough to put much of a dent in the crowds streaming out of games) and “fast 12-15 mph speeds,” which isn’t actually very fast. (Metro trains average 33 mph and max out at 75 mph.) The report doesn’t provide a price tag for all this, but does cite “a $600 million Transportation Improvement Fund that is currently unfunded but could be funded over 30 years to support transit-related improvements to the campus.” Looks like the total public cost of the Commanders stadium is likely back over $7 billion — at least, unless the team figures out a way to build even more translucent parking garages.