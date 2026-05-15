Friday roundup: Rays execs propose “squishy” MOU to unlock stadium vote; Bears tax hike proponent crushed in reelection bid

Now that the Tampa Bay Rays stadium push has been pushed back to beyond the end of this legislative session, maybe we can get on with looking at some of the week’s news from other cities. Though wait: Could the Rays actually be on the verge of agreeing to an actual MOU with the city of Tampa and Hillsborough County, which might be voted on as early as next week? Or maybe: Is this just a vague outline of an agreement, not even looked at yet by actual city councilmembers or county commissioners, meant to convince the state legislature that it should move ahead with its own Rays funding? But what about: OLEICAT?
Okay, fine: There is a draft MOU, and it is this. Its very first word is “NON-BINDING,” and it changes some stuff around from the last proposed MOU. Instead of this public funding plan from the city and county:
- $272 million from the county’s Community Investment Tax 0.5% sales tax surcharge that was passed by voters after promises it wouldn’t be used for stadiums
- $268 million from county hotel taxes
- $132 million from county cash reserves
- $30 million from the county disaster relief funds
- $224 million from the city of Tampa via the Drew Park TIF district
- $74 million from reply hazy, ask again later
It would now be this:
- $360 million from the county Community Investment Tax
- $263 million from county hotel taxes
- $40 million from more county hotel taxes
- $30 million from county stormwater infrastructure funds
- $100 million from the city of Tampa via the Drew Park TIF district
- $80 million from the city Community Investment Tax
- $103 million in county money from reply hazy, ask again later
The first set of numbers totaled $1 billion and the second one is $976 million, meaning the total public cost has gone down very slightly! Rays owner Patrick Zalupski would still keep all revenues from the county-owned stadium; he appears to have dropped his demand for a $10/year rent for now, with the MOU only saying that a lease agreement with the county will be negotiated at a later date.
Rays CEO Ken Babby issued a statement boasting that the new MOU “protects all public funding currently allocated for police, fire, emergency management or response functions,” which is true inasmuch as it doesn’t dip into those particular budget pockets, but not true inasmuch as city and county governments with $975 million less in overall tax money than it would otherwise will find it harder to fund those things.
The new MOU was negotiated with city and county staff, not legislators, so this still has to get voted on by the Tampa city council and Hillsborough County commission — and then, since it’s nonbinding, presumably voted on again at some later date once all those blank spaces in the budget are filled in. (Tampa council chair Alan Clendenin described this MOU as “on the squishy side.”) In the meantime, this stopgap measure is intended to convince the state legislature to move ahead with approving its share of the deal while Zalupski’s buddy Ron DeSantis is still governor. It’s all a lot of balls to keep in the air, but if it all works out, the Rays’ stadium plan could at least live to fight another day.
Okay, now the rest of the news:
- Add another casualty to the list of elected officials who have been voted out of office and/or shot in the butt for their support of taxpayer-funded sports subsidies: Porter County council president Andy Vasquez got stomped in his Republican primary to stand for reelection, and one reason may be that he supported a 1% county food and beverage tax surcharge for a Bears stadium in Hammond, whereas his opponent opposed it. (Hammond is in Lake County, not in Porter County, but the Bears are seeking tax money from both.) The counties aren’t set to vote on the tax subsidies until after a deal is struck to bring the Bears to Indiana, which seems like it would be the dumbest kind of throwing good money after bad possible, but hey, all the kids are doing it!
- In tax subsidy news on the other side of the Illinois-Indiana Bears border war: Amanda Kass of Good Jobs First, who earlier this week worried that the Illinois megaprojects bill that the Chicago Bears owners want so they can get up to $2 billion in tax breaks on an Arlington Heights stadium would turn the state’s property tax base into “swiss cheese,” has penned an analysis of the bill along with Kristan Wong Karinen of Good Jobs First and Rita Jefferson of the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy for Crain’s Chicago Business and concluded that it would result in “a direct property tax cut for corporations that other residents will pay for.” And since any projects costing at least $100 million would be eligible for the tax breaks, it would be down to individual municipalities to decide — which is especially worrying, they write, given that “billionaire developers come to the table with sophisticated financial models and experienced attorneys. Communities don’t.”
- The Missouri legislature snuck $80 million into this year’s state budget for “wastewater, stormwater, and water infrastructure,” and some legislators are concerned it could be a stealth attempt to set aside money for a Kansas City Royals stadium project. “This is the stuff that makes me sick,” said state senator Maggie Nurrenbern, who noted that other programs received budget cuts even as this potential stadium slush fund was created.
- “Vancouver city council could approve a deal by July with a potential ownership group in pursuit of a Major League Baseball team,” reports Business in Vancouver, before further reporting that “so far, no ownership group has publicly shown an interest.” But if some billionaire shows up wanting to get an MLB expansion franchise, and if they can come up with a way of building a stadium, and if MLB actually decides to expand, then Vancouver is willing to get in line along with Sacramento and anyone else.
- No, the Atlanta Braves Battery project really doesn’t turn a profit for Cobb County, that’s not how math works.
- Buffalo Bills fans have noticed that the new stadium they’re paying for with their state and county tax money so that team owners can make more money is charging more money for tickets, and now they’re unhappy.
- The New York/New Jersey World Cup host committee has rented school buses to provide 18,000 rides to this summer’s soccer matches for only $20, providing a relief to fans but potentially undercutting New Jersey’s attempts to recoup its World Cup expenses by gouging on train fares. New York state taxpayers will be footing $6 million of the bus cost, courtesy of Gov. Kathy Hochul.
- What do you get when you combine AI slop with clickbait vaportecture? The nightmare fuel that is “Ballparks Reimagined: If Every MLB Team Built a Stadium From Its Soul,” which is if anything even slightly more horrifying than the YouTube version three years ago.
7 comments on “Friday roundup: Rays execs propose “squishy” MOU to unlock stadium vote; Bears tax hike proponent crushed in reelection bid”
Of the AI slop stadiums, The As one is hilarious.
All those AI renderings have way too much outfield seating. AI has obviously never been to a baseball game, or Chicago. Moving the former Sears Tower closer to the former Hancock Building just doesn’t seem like a good use of money.
Whoever did those AI ballparks took all the brown acid beforehand.
On the Rays ballpark, at some point during the week, there was talk of moving the team to Greensboro. Oh wait. I mean Orlando.
https://www.tampabay.com/sports/rays/2026/05/13/john-morgan-orlando-dreamers-mlb-stadium-desantis/
“ John Morgan says Rays are headed to Orlando if Tampa stadium deal fails
The personal injury attorney says “it’s a mistake” to build a new stadium in the Tampa Bay area.”
“Morgan said he is ‘very close’ with Rays managing partner co-chair Patrick Zalupski (though didn’t seem to know his last name)”
Right off the bat, lmao. Everybody in Orlando knows that John Morgan is an unserious person who’s constantly demanding to be taken seriously.
100%. The whole thing was just kind of hilarious. And really fit into the Greensboro thinking. Eyes roll.
And on another topic, this item was published in Detroit, though it’s behind a paywall.
The gist of it is “ A Michigan Court of Claims judge issued a preliminary injunction pausing $2.5 million in state funding for two minor league ballparks: Jackson Field in Lansing and UWM Field in Utica. The lawsuit, led by the Mackinac Center for Public Policy, argues that these legislative “earmarks” are unconstitutional because they fund local and private purposes without securing the two-thirds supermajority vote required by the Michigan Constitution.”
https://www.freep.com/story/news/courts/2026/05/12/judge-blocks-state-earmarks-for-baseball-parks/90049541007/?gnt-cfr=1&gca-cat=p&gca-uir=false&gca-epti=z116134p119350l002550c119350u114832e1185xxv116134&gca-ft=78&gca-ds=sophi&gnt-djm=1