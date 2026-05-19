Rays advocates call $2B Tampa stadium subsidy deal “city building,” critics call it “pie in the sky”

The Hillsborough County commission and Tampa city council look set to vote tomorrow and Thursday, respectively, on a nonbinding MOU for a Tampa Bay Rays stadium project requiring about $976 million in city and county tax dollars plus $839 million in property tax breaks and at least $250 million in free land for the stadium site, coming to just over $2 billion in subsidies for a stadium that will cost $2.3 billion. Let’s hear what some of the main players have to say for themselves:
- Tampa council chair Alan Clendenin wrote an op-ed in the Tampa Bay Times declaring that this one will be different, because unlike when Tampa gave money to the Buccaneers owners for an NFL stadium and the New York Yankees owners for a spring training facility and the Lightning owners for an NHL arena, this is “an expansion of that successful public-private model to an entirely new level” and “a city building deal” that will “create tens of thousands of jobs and generate new tax revenues that can help improve parks, roads, infrastructure and future transit opportunities” [citation extremely needed].
- Rays CEO Ken Babby got a column worth of softball questions from Florida Politics (with “assistance from AI,” okay then), which he used to assert that the stadium district will generate “$55.5 billion in economic impact” (as reported previously, this is a largely meaningless number based entirely on assuming the team’s projections are correct), that “there will be no new taxes to fund this project” (only true if Tampa and Hillsborough County don’t have to raise taxes to fill in the resulting budget holes, which LOL) and that it would be “the largest private investment by a sports team in Florida history” (also the largely public investment in a privately controlled sports stadium in Florida history, but who’s counting?). Babby also got his own TB Times op-ed space, alongside Hillsborough College president Ken Atwater, to assert: “This is not merely a ballpark project. This is the definition of transformation” (but in which sense of the noun?).
- County commissioner Joshua Wostal, also speaking to Florida Politics, said of the new MOU, “if anything, it may have gotten worse,” and that the increase in county Community Investment Tax spending from $272 million to $360 million would eat up more than half of the tax’s revenue between 2027 and 2030, with the result that “we’re going to have to delay a significant amount of projects.”
- Tampa council member Charlie Miranda told Florida Politics that the new MOU is “all about pie in the sky and that everything is going to work out. Well, that’s not the way I do business.”
- Tampa Mayor Jane Castor assured residents in her weekly newsletter that the nonbinding MOU is “less like a contract and more like a handshake with a witness,” so all good to agree to it and then figure out what it actually means later.
- UPDATE: Late addition to the TB Times op-ed section this morning: Five former local elected officials say current elected officials should “just say no”: “The owners of the Rays need to be in the Tampa Bay market much more than we need them to stay. So, elected officials, call their bluff.”
It seems likely — though by no means certain — that the county and city will okay the nonbinding MOU this week. After that, it’ll be up to the state legislature to decide if that’s enough local skin in the game for Florida to hand over state land and funds, or if it will wait until there’s a binding MOU. And after that, it’ll be up to the city and county to turn that handshake into a contract — something that could go more smoothly once the project gets state approval and seems like a fait accompli, or could run into even more opposition if, I dunno, Tampa Bay gets hit by another hurricane, say. But don’t worry, that probably won’t happen unless … oh. Oh. Maybe don’t place your prediction market bets on a new Rays stadium just yet, at least until you see the fall water temperatures in the Gulf of Mexico.
5 comments on “Rays advocates call $2B Tampa stadium subsidy deal “city building,” critics call it “pie in the sky””
The city council guy and guys like him seem to think an extra $75B is going to just materialize because of this project’s presence, and it won’t at all just take existing money and move it around.
And they are counting on the populace to believe that, too. Which many seem to.
If you say “$75 billion” enough times, it just appears, right? Like Beetlejuice?
Only if you then say – “WITH A B!”
Every city that makes this type of deal believes it has a special, borderline magical quality about it that will make its deal the lone exception to the overwhelming, long-standing rule… until it finds out that it’s just like every other city out there.
I suspect the city council chair is fully aware that this deal is terrible for the residents, and is just trying his damnedest to spin his way out of the mess that he’s about to help create.
There’s a thing called the endowment effect where people value what they have more than what they might obtain. So a city will overvalue keeping a team and undervalue what it could invest in instead. The flip side of that is that cities that don’t have a team in a particular league are harder to con into paying for a new stadium than the city that already has the team (usually.)
But this situation is different. Attendance figures suggest that Tampa, by and large, doesn’t think of the Rays, over in St Pete, as something it already has. If they move to Greensboro, it won’t leave a hole in their collective psyche the way the A’s leaving Oakland would.