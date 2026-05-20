Goodell says Bears stadium “process is going on,” offers no details where it’ll end up

Chicago Bears execs presented the NFL with a stadium update yesterday, and what did they say, commissioner Roger Goodell?

“There was a specific update on the Bears on the two sites that are viable in the Bears’ mind,” he said. “That process is going on.”… “I’ve spoken to the governor [of Illinois] recently and there’s a focus on getting something done, and there will be two viable options for the Bears to choose from,” he said.

That is definitely a specific update on … something. The two sites Bears owner George McCaskey is considering, in Arlington Heights, Illinois and Hammond, Indiana, will continue to be two sites that are options! Options the Bears can choose from!

Back in the world of actual news reporting, there’s still no indication of what if anything the state senate and house will pass in terms of the megaprojects tax break bill that Bears officials want before agreeing to an Arlington Heights stadium. The Illinois legislative session wraps up next week, and it seems likely that something will pass, but there’s no telling whether it’ll be the same something that McCaskey wants — let alone the additional subsidies the Bears owner wants as well.

With that in mind, Goodell’s statement seems like an attempt at momentum building, or at least momentum not destroying: The stadium talks are going according to plan, all will work out, there’s definitely nothing that’s a crisis or anything. It’s very possible that no one really knows what the Illinois legislature will do, and that also no one knows what Bears ownership will do if they don’t get everything they’ve demanded — up and move to Indiana, or take what they can get in Illinois? Past stadium games of chicken have gone both ways, it’s tough to predict unless you live in George McCaskey’s brain, assuming even he’s decided at this point. Leverage is hard!