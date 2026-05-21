County gives “conditional yes” to yet-to-be-finalized Rays stadium deal, city likely to follow suit today

As expected, the Hillsborough County Commission voted yesterday to approve the nonbinding MOU put forward last week for a $2.3 billion Tampa Bay Rays stadium (and unspecified other development) on what is currently Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry Campus. The final tally was 5-2, with the two sure no votes, Donna Cameron Cepeda and Joshua Wostal, in opposition, while all the predicted yeses and maybes voted yes.

Some of the comments by commissioners during the voting session, courtesy of the Tampa Bay Times:

Chris Boles, yes: “It has to be about what comes with it. Does it create real jobs? Is there real taxable value? Does it expand our economic base? Those are real questions that we need to ask.”

Donna Cameron Cepeda, no: “We have so many important infrastructure projects that would be pushed back and also there’s mention of ‘no general revenue funds would be used’, but yet we’re showing that reserves and cash of $103 million would be used.”

Harry Cohen, yes: “This really can be a transformative project, but it can only be a transformative project if we have a little bit of courage and a little bit of faith. And that means saying ‘yes’ today. This isn’t a final yes. It’s a conditional yes.”

Ken Hagan, yes: “At the end of the day, regardless of where you stand on the issue, today’s vote is on a nonbinding [memorandum of understanding]. There’s zero downside with letting [County Administrator Bonnie Wise] and staff continue to negotiate in order to reach the best possible deal for the county and the taxpayers.”

Christine Miller, yes: “Our city would not be on the entertainment map, being compared to the likes of Nashville, Atlanta, New Orleans or any other hub without these investments. Champa Bay was not built overnight.”

Gwen Myers, yes: “This is an opportunity bring almost 12,000 jobs to the community. … I’m gonna support this deal. This is a good deal only for us only to move forward until … the county administrator can bring us back a final document that we can approve.”

Joshua Wostal, no: ”This [memorandum of understanding] absolutely imposes risk and harm, not only to law enforcement and first responders, but also the general taxpayers, and nobody can suggest otherwise. … Any move for approval of our taxpayers’ funding should be made to put on the November ballot.”

That’s some pretty lukewarm enthusiasm, but you know that Rays officials don’t care so long as they get their (nonbinding) approval. Team CEO Ken Babby declared himself “grateful” to the commission but also noted that “it is only the first of several crucial steps this week to keep the project on track and ultimately make it all come to life.”

The next step was for the Hillsborough College board of trustees to approve a ground lease for the stadium project, which they did yesterday as well. A third will come this morning, when the Tampa city council is also expected to approve the MOU.

The baton will then pass to the state legislature, which will have to decide whether to approve its share of around $2 billion worth of public subsidies for the deal, mostly in terms of free state land but also some actual state cash, without knowing if the city and county are fully on board. That’s the only piece of the deal with a real deadline, as Gov. Ron DeSantis, old pal of Rays owner Patrick Zalupski and to a large degree the impetus for this deal, leaves office at the end of 2026.

After that, it’ll be back to the county commission and city council to ask those “real questions” and come up with a final deal, likely later this year. (One piece will involve coming up with a way to show what return the public will get on its $2 billion-plus expense, something county staff are confident they can do even if it takes a whole stack of clear plastic binders.) It certainly looks like the skids are at least partially greased for ultimate approval at this point, but we said much the same thing in 2024 in St. Petersburg, so everyone involved surely knows that it ain’t over until it’s over.