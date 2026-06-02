The Bears are right back where they started, and is that really so bad?

The Chicago Bears stadium bill saga is all over (for now) but the shouting, and there is So. Much. Shouting. Take your pick of the takes: Illinois legislators are to blame for fumbling the ball into the Bears’ hands. The Bears leadership is to blame for toying with Chicago’s affections. It takes a big pony to pull a big wagon. Collect ’em all!

Or you can stick with the one take that matters:

People seem to be forgetting that the Bears can just continue to play in Soldier Field for as long as the team wants. — J.C. Bradbury (@jcbradbury.com) 2026-06-02T00:56:36.235Z

Yuppppp. Arguing whether the failure of the legislature to pass subsidies for the Bears was a sign of an inept government or inept team management is missing the point: This was a crisis entirely of team ownership’s own making. It was Bears CEO Kevin Warren who set an end-of-May deadline — while simultaneously saying “we don’t have a set deadline” — in hopes that the threat of the team moving to Indiana would shake loose a couple billion dollars in tax breaks and transit upgrades. And if team execs now don’t like the choice of either Arlington Heights (stripped of the assurance of tax dollars) or Hammond, they can always just go back to what they’ve been doing the last few years and wait things out while playing in the stadium Chicago taxpayers paid to rebuild for them 23 years ago; they can even decide to stay there permanently, if the prospect of paying their tax bill in Arlington Heights is too pricey, and of moving to Indiana is too Indiana-y. (It’s happened before!) This wasn’t a fumble; it was an attempt at a cash grab, one that didn’t pay off, and now Bears owner George McCaskey needs to decide what cards to play next, as sports owners always do.

Of course, not everyone was apportioning blame; some were doling out credit, to themselves, as in the statement by Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker:

“The reality is that I wasn’t willing to give up billions of dollars of taxpayer money in order to give it to a billionaire-owned family, or team, and believe very much that the incentives that we provide for businesses are to be similar to the incentives we provide to this type of business,” Pritzker said at his Capitol office, after a marathon overnight conclusion to the session. “As much of an emotional connection as many of us have to the Bears, and to keeping them in the city of Chicago and the state of Illinois, [the] No. 1 principle is we’re not going to foist this on the taxpayers of the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said.

That’s all very inspiring, or would be if not for the fact that Pritzker very much did try to foist billions of dollars of taxpayer money on a billionaire-owned team — plus billions more for other billionaire developers. I suppose it’s a sort of principle of treating all businesses the same, so long as you don’t count businesses that can’t afford to build $100 million–plus developments? Everybody loves a level playing field, so long as some fields are more level than others.