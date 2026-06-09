Plano just approved how much money exactly for a new Dallas Stars arena?

I didn’t make it to this week’s annual sports economics conference in Maryland that starts this morning, but a special guest blogger has offered to report back on the stadium papers presented there, so please tune back in later today for that. (UPDATE: now underway!) In the meantime, I’ve taken on the task of figuring out exactly what the Plano city council approved yesterday for a new $1 billion Dallas Stars arena development in the north Dallas suburb. Piecing it together from various news reports, mostly a useful explainer from the Dallas Morning News:

The council unanimously approved creating a tax increment financing district that would siphon off all new property tax revenue from the arena and surrounding development — described as “other sports and entertainment venues, retail, restaurants, residential development, public spaces and related infrastructure improvements” — for 41 years, with this TIF providing an estimated $700 million that would be used to pay off bonds for the Stars’ arena.

The city would own the site and the arena, while Stars owner Tom Gaglardi would lease it for terms that “are to be negotiated.” Gaglardi and partner developers Levin Holdings and Cawley Partners would co-own the rest of the development in the TIF district, with their property taxes kicked back to Gaglardi to help pay for the arena.

The council approved an upcoming public vote to create a “venue tax” to provide additional funding for the arena — but while that normally means a ticket tax, in this case, the Morning News reports, “the city could ask voters to consider a combination of several kinds of taxes, aimed at visitors, on things like car rentals, hotel occupancy, event parking, event admissions and facility use per game and player.” Unlike a ticket tax, which mostly ends up coming out of team owners’ pockets, much of that would money that would actually drain the public treasury.

Hockey Reddit, meanwhile, is already LOLing at the prospect of the Stars trying to better their finances by leaving downtown for a less easily accessible location for many residents, though the money from the real estate play should help defer some of those concerns. (Best comment so far: The team should be renamed “The Slightly Farther North Stars.”)

None of this is set in stone, as Gaglardi has as yet only issued a nonbinding letter of intent, plus that lease agreement needs to be negotiated and any new taxes voted on. All we can say for sure is that the city would be out at least $700 million in tax breaks — money that normally would go to paying for public services to support a new development — plus potentially hundreds of millions more in new “venue” taxes plus possibly additional tax exemptions on the city-owned arena, all of which could easily push the public cost to more than $1 billion.

In exchange, Plano would ensure the presence of the Stars for 30 years, at least assuming the eventual lease doesn’t contain an out clause allowing them to leave or demand new upgrades later, hard to say since it isn’t written yet! But here’s Stars president Brad Alberts talking about how committed his organization is to this agreement:

“There’s the wedding. We’re planning for the wedding,” he said. “That’s a good way to think about it. Can we walk away from the wedding? Sure. Are we intending to? No.”

Now that’s what you like to hear from your fiancé! We’ll likely hear more in coming months in the run-up to that arena vote, though it’s always possible we won’t find out for sure until the last minute.