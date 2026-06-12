Friday roundup: KC could spend $235m+ to expand 2-year-old soccer stadium; Rays vote put off at least to August

access_time personNeil deMause

How is it Friday again already? Is there more than one Friday per week now? Is it always Friday? Discuss in comments.

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8 comments on “Friday roundup: KC could spend $235m+ to expand 2-year-old soccer stadium; Rays vote put off at least to August

  1. If the board members owning land near the stadium should resign because it could increase the value of their land (it won’t), then the board members owning land away from the proposed stadium should resign because they will miss out. Now you’ve got no board.

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  2. It’s probably an effect of me getting older but every week seems to fly by faster than the last. It feels like I was just reading last week’s round up too.

    Below is a link to a write up related to the proportional theory of time. Basically 1 year is proportionally less of your life every year, which may cause us to perceive each year as going by quicker. 1 year for someone who is 5 is 20% of their life. 1 year for someone who is 10 is 10% of their life, etc.

    https://www.weforum.org/stories/2015/07/why-time-flies-as-we-get-older/

    Another fun one related to time is looking at an analog clock in school. The second hand really does appear to take longer to move when you first look because of saccadic eye movement and perception. When you move your eyes, you don’t see anything during the movement. When they stop moving it causes what you are looking at to be frozen for a brief period of time. I’m not doing a good job of explaining but it is a real phenomenon. See articles below:

    https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S0960982202007078
    https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/11713528/

    Alright my apologies for turning this into a philosophy session.

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  3. Here’s an article in “fortune” about stadia which should come as no surprise to the regulars here

    American taxpayers have spent $33 billion on sports stadiums. They got fewer seats—and higher prices

    https://fortune.com/2026/06/11/american-taxpayers-spent-33-billion-sports-stadiums-fewer-seats-higher-prices/

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  4. UF grad here. The notion that The Swamp is “the most iconic venue in college athletics” makes even me laugh.

    https://floridagators.com/sports/2026/6/10/ben-hill-griffin-stadium-renovation-frequently-asked-questions

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  5. My first post plagiarized by AI! I feel like a Real Writer, now…

    https://www.twinkietown.com/minnesota-twins-game-information/53815/game-65-royals-at-twins

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  6. “Le Stade”de L’Attaque de Québec would include 9 CFL regular season date and maybe some exhibition games with the potential for a playoff game or two. The upper range may include 12-13 total games leaving 352 available dates for scheduling the proposed 25K seat open air venue at an estimated cost of $350 CA.

    Concerts and cirque acrobatique could fill the bulk of programming – hey I hear Angine de Poitrine is pretty hot right now! Lest we forget the harsh winters of Quebec City at least three more dates could host super league motorcycle pole vaulting on ice events during Carinival.

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    1. So if they sell out every game at $50 a ticket, they can cover their stadium costs so long as their payroll isn’t more than … hang on … negative $12 million a year.

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