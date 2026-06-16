LOLWorld Cup report: Long lines, high prices, sea of red ink for host nations, windfall profits for FIFA

The World Cup is now finally underway, and aside from the endless string of matches with no winner, how’s that going? A stadium workers’ strike in Los Angeles was averted, and the great water bottle kerfuffle died down, but have there are least been the promised travel nightmares and budgetary fiascos?
Early signs are mixed, but not great:
- A KUOW analysis of World Cup spending concluded that Washington state is spending $120 million on hosting six matches, mostly for transit costs but also for such things as widening the pitch at the Seattle Seahawks‘ stadium. The Seattle tourism bureau only predicts $95.8 million in new tax receipts from hosting World Cup matches, meaning even the local agency inclined to take an optimistic view and ignore warnings that World Cup visitors will displace many regular tourists thinks that the public will end up taking a bath on hosting matches this summer.
- Canadian economist Moshe Lander estimates that that country will end up spending more than $1 billion to host just 12 World Cup matches, including $145 million in federal money for security alone, and there’s no indication local governments will make more than a fraction of that back in new tax receipts, leaving the entire event a “toxic money sinkhole.”
- FIFA itself is expected to bring in anywhere from $9 billion to $11.5 billion from the World Cup, though those are gross revenues, not net, and we’ll likely never know where all the money goes, because FIFA.
- As for the experience of those attending the games, hundreds of fans at New Jersey’s opening match between Brazil and Morocco (ending in a 1-1 draw) were stranded for hours outside the stadium after authorities limited the number of rideshare drivers who could make pickups, presumably to leave traffic lanes open for shuttle buses. There were reportedly no lines for the shuttle buses, though, so it sounds like the stranded fans were just those averse to taking public transit, which seems to have worked fine right up until authorities parked those buses in midtown Manhattan and celebrating New York Knicks fans promptly set fire to them.
- Fans attending the Uruguay-Saudi Arabia match in Miami (ending in a 1-1 draw) complained about parking passes costing upwards of $175 and then still leaving them with a mile and a half walk to the stadium. “I took an Uber just to save some money because that’s ridiculous,” said one Saudi Arabia fan.
- Tens of thousands of Scotland fans made it to their opening match vs. Haiti (not a draw! Scotland won 1-0) in Foxborough okay, after renting their own school buses to get around exorbitant train fares, but then got stuck in hours-long lines to get into the stadium because of poor crowd management. “There were three gates for 65,000 people,” said one Scotland fan. “It was a bit of a joke really.”
- Guadalajara avoided traffic nightmares for the South Korea-Czechia opener (a 2-1 South Korea win) by the simple expediency of ticket prices so high that there were thousands of seats left empty even in the tournament’s smallest host stadium. World Cup officials insisted that the missing fans were all standing and watching elsewhere, which, hmmm.
The World Cup story so far, then: Nobody has yet set any statues on fire, and the matches are coming off more or less as planned, although “as planned” included sky-high prices for fans and costs for taxpayers, and massive profits for FIFA. Maybe a series of games with no winners really is the best metaphor for the World Cup after all.