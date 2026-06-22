Suburban Illinois mayors are pitching Bears on stadium sites again as Indiana plans falter

The Chicago Bears‘ search for the city that will lavish it with the most public stadium dollars has officially re-entered the throwing-stuff-at-the-wall stage, with fresh suburbs entering the fray. Last week, McCook, Illinois Mayor Terrance Carr and four of his top officials hand-delivered a letter to Bears execs spelling out a stadium proposal in his village west of Chicago. And while Carr wouldn’t say what was in it — no spoilers for Bears execs before they’ve read it! — he did provide some hints:

The proposed site is at the southeast corner of 55th Street and East Avenue, filled in quarry land. … [Carr’s] proposal: The Bears or the village would buy the land. Then the Bears would build a domed, 80,000-seat stadium, which the team would give to the village. In return, Carr would charge the team $1 a year in rent. As a publicly owned stadium, it would be exempt from property taxes.

That would provide the “property tax certainty” that Bears officials say they want — at a cost of hundreds of millions of dollars to the McCook treasury, plus the cost of buying the land from its current owners for around $160 million. (Estimates of the cost of a tax break on a similar Arlington Heights stadium came to $700 million, and there the team would still be paying current property tax levels, while in McCook it would pay nothing.) “It’s not a waste of money for me to do this,” said Carr, while also saying, “This is prime real estate. If we don’t get the Bears, I’ll get some development there.” Wouldn’t that seem to indicate it would be a waste of money, if the mayor thinks he could get development without putting up $800-million-plus in subsidies? Unless Carr just means “somebody is eventually sure to snap up my get-out-of-property-taxes-free card,” in which case he’s only leaving out whether a football stadium operating ten days a year would be the best bang for $800 million in public bucks.

Random suburban officials delivering secretive manila envelopes to NFL teams wouldn’t normally be much of a news story, but all the other potential Bears stadium plans remain up in the air: Illinois officials are still in “tell us what we have to put in a tax break bill for you to commit to our state” mode, while officials in Porter County, Indiana continue to balk at a 1% restaurant tax surcharge to help pay for a stadium in Hammond, which is not actually in Porter County.

“I think there’s actually a negligible percentile of Porter County residents that support creating a food-and-beverage tax in our county and putting that money in an envelope and sending it off to Hammond,” [Porter County Commissioner Jim] Biggs told the Indiana Capital Chronicle. “We have our own issues here that need to be addressed.”

Outgoing Porter County Council president Andy Vasquez, who lost his primary for reelection this spring after supporting the Bears stadium tax, added, “Evidently people don’t want it because I’m no longer going to be here after December 31st. I’m not going to be here, so we’ll leave it to the next group.” It sounds increasingly like nothing is going to get decided until next spring, when Indiana’s bill to provide a somewhat hazy amount of money for a Bears stadium expires — if you were ever inclined to take sports team execs’ pronounced deadlines seriously, this might be a good reminder to quit.