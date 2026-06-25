Portland legislators question $600m gift to Blazers owner, who replies locals should be glad he pays any taxes at all

The standoff over spending $235 million in city and county money on Portland Trail Blazers arena upgrades to go along with $365 million in already-approved state money — and $0 from Blazers’ billionaire owner Tom Dundon — continues, with Portland Mayor Keith Wilson issuing a public letter declaring it a “transformational civic project” while city and county legislators wonder aloud what exactly the city and Multnomah County would get for their tax dollars:

County Commissioner Meghan Moyer slammed the proposed use of tax proceeds because the money could be spent on other public services. She said the county is expecting a $78 million deficit in its general fund over the next four years. “What these funds could provide are services to our most vulnerable,” she said. “They are seniors, they are people with disabilities, they are people who cannot access health care. They are children.” “Please, Tom Dundon,” Moyer added, “strike a fair balance.”

And on the city council side:

“If the owners put up just 25% of the $600 million price tag [which would be funded by the city, county, and state] on this renovation and agree to pay rent equivalent to what the Hurricanes pay in Raleigh, that alone would cover the upfront costs being asked of the city and the county,” said Councilor Angelita Morillo.

Portland area government leaders, meanwhile, sat down with Dundon in the arena at the Portland Metro Chamber of commerce’s annual meeting yesterday to talk up the Blazers’ renovation plan, only to have it turn into a forum for more questions about why, exactly, the public should be paying for this:

As the meeting was taking place, protestors made their voices heard, yelling “hands off PCEF,” the Portland Clean Energy Community Benefits Fund. Protestors also gathered around the Moda Center, yelling “no bailouts for billionaires.”… Multnomah County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards said, “I mean, very fundamentally, what is it that the almost $600 million in public investment is going to be buying? And we didn’t get that answered this morning. So we’re going to need that answer. There’s a lot of work that’s going to need to happen between now and the time that the county commission votes on anything.”

Mayor Wilson’s letter didn’t do much to answer what kind of return the city and county should expect on their $235 million, beyond warning that Portland could “put the brakes on the project if we don’t take our role seriously” and saying that “good process means sitting down, figuring out the math, and keeping the public informed and empowered every step of the way, not duking it out in the media or on Instagram.” No actual math was included, and posting an open letter on your website arguably counts as “duking it out in the media,” but Wilson has left it off his Instagram feed for now, so there!

Dundon, meanwhile, said that it’s totally fair for him to put nothing into a $600 million arena renovation for which he’ll receive all the proceeds, because he pays taxes, what do you want from him, blood?

“There’s lots of places that don’t have taxes at the same rate,” Dundon told the crowd. “So if you charge people taxes and invest it back into the thing that helps generate the money relative to the market, other places … it’s a huge investment. … I just know it feels like we’re making a pretty big investment by staying here and paying these tax rates and agreeing to these fees for dollars that go back into the building.”

It’s like an isoceles triangle! And what is geometry if not a form of math?

The city council has a vote on the arena term sheet scheduled for August 12, but the city and county have until the end of 2026 to vote on the arena renovation plan, so expect even more of this over the coming months. City Councilors Mitch Green and Steve Novick have proposed a November public ballot measure on the arena plan; that would have to be approved by the council by July 22 in order to happen.