Friday roundup: Pelicans owner seeks deal for state-funded velour, ballot measure on Royals stadium could face court fight

First off, a special note of thanks to all the FoS supporters who get daily posts by email for your patience while I’ve spent the last week or two figuring out how to make the formatting more readable on mobile devices. (The actual code took just a few minutes to write; figuring out where to insert it in the convoluted system that sends out notices as soon as posts are published was a much longer saga.) I hope this reduces your eyestrain, even at the risk of easier access to stadium news raising your blood pressure.
And speaking of stoking ire, here’s the rest of this week’s news items that didn’t make the daily cut:
- New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson is reportedly working on a lease extension with the state of Louisiana to be signed by the end of this year, which could be a 10-year deal with additional five-year options like Benson’s Saints got. No one’s saying a word about the important stuff — how much the state would kick in for arena renovations as part of the deal, and whether Benson would pay any added rent or revenue sharing to help repay the state’s costs — but given that the Pelicans owner has previously said she wants more luxury suites with crushed velour furniture in order to boost the team’s profits, which are currently only about $77 million a year, don’t hold your breath on this “public-private partnership” including a ton of private.
- A Kansas City labor organization has succeeded in getting enough signatures to put a vote on the November ballot on whether to use city money to fund a new Royals stadium. Mayor Quinton Lucas has declared “the train’s already left the station” and threatened to get the deal signed off on before November, to preclude the public from having a say; the group Missouri Workers Power has threatened to sue to block Lucas from doing so, citing legal precedents where courts struck down legislative actions taken on issues where voter initiatives were pending.
- North Carolina house speaker Destin Hall is not so crazy about the idea of setting aside a pile of state money to build a Raleigh-area baseball stadium for a proposed MLB expansion team, saying, “Private companies should pay for their own facilities instead of relying on the General Assembly. However, if someone presents a proposal showing that North Carolina taxpayers would get a strong return on the investment, I am willing to consider it.” State senate leader Phil Berger, who lost his primary by 23 votes in March, has been the main advocate of a stadium funding bill; both Hall and Berger are Republicans, while Democratic Gov. Josh Stein said this week, “We’re eager for this opportunity to be considered, and we’ll do all we can to support it.”
- Some Illinois state legislators don’t seem inclined to revisit tax subsidies for a Chicago Bears stadium no matter what Gov. JB Pritzker says: Comments this week (all from Pritzker’s fellow Democrats) included, “What the Bears wanted was a blank check We not only said no but, excuse my language, hell no,” “If you come to the table in Springfield and you are a liar, it doesn’t bode well for you,” and “The big issue that came about was, Are we going to give billionaires more taxpayer dollars?”
- A Cuyahoga County councilmember is suggesting using part of the proceeds of a 0.25% sales tax surcharge meant to cover building a new jail and repairing a courthouse to instead pay for repairs and upgrades to the Cleveland Guardians stadium and Cavaliers arena, because surely there’s nothing else the county could use that money for. Just not paying for unlimited upgrades ad infinitum and daring the team owners to give up their sweetheart leases — or even threatening to do so in order to get the team owners to agree to a compromise solution — remains an option, guys.
- Neighborhood leaders around the Chicago Fire‘s proposed stadium at the The 78 site say if the city is going to devote tax money to parking garages for the stadium, it should also kick in for a community benefits agreement to provide funding for transit access, affordable housing, anti-displacement protections, public infrastructure, and support for local businesses. Whether to view this as a vital instrument of democracy to ensure that regular citizens can get dealt into public spending priorities or just a way for developers to buy off local community leaders by cutting them in on the deal is, as always, a reasonable question.
- Most of the news coverage of the economic impact of the World Cup has disappeared as coverage of the games themselves has taken over, but Seattle’s KUOW did check in on local businesses this week and found that food outlets near the stadium that sell drinks or quick grab-and-go food items are doing great while businesses farther away or those that sell things fans may not crave before or after a soccer match (Vietnamese cookies, vintage clothing) are having a miserable time of it. Yup, checks out!
- Buffalo Bills ticket prices are too damn high, clearly we need to reduce red tape so the Bills can build more seats.
- Yes, that Crain’s Chicago Business article claiming Bears tax subsidies weren’t public money was real bad, but as Geoffrey Propheter reminds us, it’s still no Bridge Detroit.
13 comments on “Friday roundup: Pelicans owner seeks deal for state-funded velour, ballot measure on Royals stadium could face court fight”
From the Rochester First story on the Bills’ ticket prices:
“It’s scary when you got a family of four or five and you’ve got to pay these kind of prices for tickets,” one fan said.
Actually, you don’t have to pay those kind of prices. You don’t. You really don’t. Just don’t pay them. Just don’t go.
(And as an aside, the dudebro Rob Petree – not the guy from New Rochelle who lives with his wife, Laura- reporting said Rochester story is a can’t miss.)
Bit of a sidebar, but the most interesting thing to me about the Forbes page on the Pelicans wasn’t the operating income; it was actually what they called the “gate receipts.”
Taking Forbes’ numbers at face value, the $40 million worth of gate receipts would come out to roughly $1 million per home game… and taking the Pelicans’ attendance at face value — they were said to have averaged 16,476 fans per game, ostensibly a full house every night, but the courtside photos almost always told a much different story — that would come out to about $59 per ticket sold/distributed.
The NBA’s TV deals must be bonkers if someone like the Pelicans are posting $77 million profits while getting comparatively tiny gate receipts at comparatively much lower price points for tickets. No wonder Gayle Benson wants to hold onto the franchise for as long as she can.
Pelicans tickets reportedly averaged $42 in 2024, though the article doesn’t say whether that’s median or mean. Add in inflation and premium seating options (if those aren’t included in the average but are in Forbes’ gate receipts), and they could be getting $59 per seat or thereabouts.
(And this is why I’ve only gone to one NBA game in the last 15 years.)
https://www.si.com/nba/pelicans/onsi/news/smoothie-king-center-ticket-prices-are-double-edged-sword-for-new-orleans-pelicans
$59 for median ticket to an NBA game is really low. If Gayle Benson wasn’t such a New Orleans homer that team would have been gone a long time ago.
If the Bears are losing legislators from Joliet, then I think Pritzker’s comments earlier this week may have just been magical thinking.
Or Pritzker doesn’t really care who ends up paying what for the Bears, so long as it’s either state legislators or Bears execs who get blamed for it, not him.
In the afterglow of the Stanley Cup Final, the NHL announces preliminary talks for … Expansion! To Texas! Because NHL needs USA for growth!
https://www.espn.com/nhl/story/_/id/49155709/sources-nhl-looking-austin-houston-expansion
Forget the population, Austin and Houston do not have the demographics, plus their sprawl is worse than Los Angeles.
Houston did have WHA and IHL success with the Aeros, but they have no owner and no arena. And those WHA fans are really old now.
Although Houston is the 4th largest city in the country, and Harris County is the second largest county, having just passed Cook, Illinois, throwing $3.5 billion at NHL hockey is money down a rathole. The AHL Houston Aeros were forced to relocate to Des Moines after being thrown out of the Toyota Center. Where would an arena be located, next to the Toyota Center downtown? The Woodlands? Katy? There isn’t a location in Houston that works well for the sprawing, traffic choked metro area. Bettman also wants strike 3 in Atlanta, and to resume the Arizona saga.
“$3.5 billion, which includes an expansion fee as well as building costs for an NHL arena” is a very odd way of putting it when no one has any idea where an arena would go, how much it would cost, or how much public money might be involved.
We’re just spitballing here, Neil. This is ESPN!
Houston would be serviceable but not an overwhelming success. An arena development west of downtown or around Astroworld/NRG stadium probably works out ok for the NHL but it’s also a weirdly oversaturated sports market with pitiful hockey history. Much better chance there then Atlanta though.
It sucks for Canada that their economy is so far behind their southern neighbors. It also kind of hurts them that they’re so into hockey already it’s not like there’s fans in places like Quebec City or Saskatoon or Thunder Bay that the NHL isn’t already reaching
I walked around the site of the 78 about a month ago. I still don’t see how you’re going to get vehicles onto that site to use said parking garages in any significant amount. Access is only off of Wells Street coming off Polk Street. They could extend Wells to meet Wentworth off of 18th St., but 18th is not designed to handle gameday traffic. There is access off Roosevelt Rd to the train yard, but that’s the other side of the river. There’s a dummy intersection on upper Clark just south of Roosevelt, but that’s probably going to be mostly for pedestrian access coming from the Roosevelt Red/Orange/Green line stop. There are train lines flush against Clark Street for the whole site except at that intersection, not sure what you can build to get down to the site from there.
I’m sure they have a plan, but it’s going to be expensive.