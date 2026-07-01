Chiefs owners claim report they won’t show you says stadium will create $8.4B in something or other

The Kansas City Chiefs (actually the owners of the Kansas City Chiefs, but journalists like to refer to team management metonymically this way, even though, like calling the current leadership of the United States “the United States,” it causes all sorts of problems, sorry, where were we?) released an economic impact report claiming that their new stadium will create a huge benefit for the Kansas state economy, and … ugh, do we really have to do this? You know where this is going, I know where this is going, there’s a whole category full of analysis of these clown documents, can’t we just take it as given that they’re not worth the pixels they’re printed in and move on with our day? Though then the Chiefs execs get away with putting out their take in the media and on the socials with no dissent other than the economists who show up in the later paragraphs of the news coverage at best, so fine.

Who did team officials hire this time? Is it the LOLconsultants at Convention, Sports & Leisure? Some bespoke firm with a name like Fiscalmetrics or Lucresolv and a CEO with a degree in business marketing?

According to a report from Econsult Solutions, Inc.

Checks out! At least they have an actual economist on board, that’s something. So how many billions of dollars did they project the Chiefs stadium will bring in to make up for its $4.1 billion in public costs?

The one-time capital investment of $4.5 billion could generate $1.9 billion in “indirect impact,” or business-to-business spending, and $1.8 billion in “induced impact,” or spending of wages. The report describes this as a “total impact” of $8.4 billion during the construction period.

$8.4 billion is bigger than $4.1 billion! It’s also inevitably going to be if all you’re doing is adding up how much will be spent on the Chiefs stadium ($4.5 billion) and then applying a multiplier for the fact that any local businesses that the Chiefs (and taxpayers) pay for construction will then re-spend a portion of those paychecks on other things. If these were the only criteria, anything at all would be a good spending decision — Kansas could spend $4.1 billion on fake blood testing machines and it would be considered a win, because just think of all the spending on PR firms and lawyers that this would generate!

Anyway, let’s take a look at the report, maybe it has some amusing charts or something.

KMBC 9 asked, but neither the Chiefs nor their consulting firm provided a copy of the full study.

Look. I get that the 24/7 news cycle is tough on journalists, and especially TV stations, which are expected to tell you the latest news the second it happens, even if all the details aren’t known yet. And KMBC did talk to an independent economist who warned that the report “just gives us gross output numbers without proving that taxpayers are getting a return on that investment,” unlike some other local news outlets. But how many times do you need to be told: There’s no law saying that just because somebody with a fancy suit issues a press release means you have to write an article about it. Especially when you ask if you can see the report the press release is about and are told, “No.”

Instead, we get a news report that “Supporters, Critics Split Over Impact,” because when you have a secret document showing that $4 billion is $4 billion on the one hand, and an economist saying that’s silly on the other, the truth must lie somewhere in the middle. So we are cursed to do this every time one of these reports is issued — or vaguely referenced in a press statement — until either we get decent journalism in this country or the sun burns out, I think you know which one I’m betting happens first.