Friday roundup: Portlanders balk at giving Blazers owner $600m, KC gives initial okay of $235m to expand 2-year-old soccer stadium

access_time personNeil deMause

Too damn hot! Gonna see how few words I can use today, to save electricity, y’know. That headline already caused voltage reductions across Brooklyn!

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One comment on “Friday roundup: Portlanders balk at giving Blazers owner $600m, KC gives initial okay of $235m to expand 2-year-old soccer stadium

  1. Kinda funny that the Jaguars and Jacksonville escaped mention in the write-up about stadium subsidies being scams, even though basically the entire NFL and sports fan/media ecosystem has been taught to hate Jacksonville — and even though the stadium deal there is arguably even more burdensome for the home city than either the Bills and the Titans deals (which were cited in the piece), since unlike with those two, the state isn’t chipping in with a single dime on the project.

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