Friday roundup: Portlanders balk at giving Blazers owner $600m, KC gives initial okay of $235m to expand 2-year-old soccer stadium

Too damn hot! Gonna see how few words I can use today, to save electricity, y’know. That headline already caused voltage reductions across Brooklyn!
- A poll by two Portland city councilmembers found that city residents oppose spending $600 million on Trail Blazers arena upgrades 49-42%, but only 45-44% after they’re told that it would be a good idea because economic impact blah blah. Councilmember Steve Novick said Blazers owner Tom Dundon should agree to start paying rent to convince holdouts like him, which is an interesting response to his constituents saying “Most of us don’t want to do this even if pollsplained at that it’s a good idea.”
- The Kansas City council voted yesterday to authorize City Manager Mario Vasquez to negotiate a deal to give $235 million to the owners of the Current to expand their 2-year-old stadium and build other stuff. “Today’s decision reflects Kansas City’s belief in bold ideas and transformational projects,” said team owners Angie and Chris Long while releasing new renderings with more fireworks.
- The Tampa Bay Rays owners may try to sway holdouts on the Tampa city council by having Hillsborough County take on kicking back about $100 million in property taxes instead of the city, or maybe it’d be the same city property taxes but the county would be responsible for selling the bonds and then repaying them, the Tampa Bay Times’ John Romano isn’t clear and this sentence is getting long enough already.
- Is Porter County still likely to throw a wrench into Indiana’s proposed Chicago Bears stadium deal over not wanting to raise taxes to pay for a stadium that’s not in their county? Yup.
- North Carolina House Speaker Destin Hall has clarified that he isn’t necessarily opposed to spending $1.7 billion on a stadium for a nonexistent MLB expansion team in Raleigh, he just wants to see what other cities are bidding first.
- The NHL is giving the Friedkin family (owners of Roma, Everton, and a whole lot of Toyota dealers) six months to determine if spending $3.5 billion on an expansion franchise in Houston or Austin is worthwhile; the price tag would include arena costs, would the NHL lower its expansion fee if the Friedkins had to pay 100% of arena costs, hahaha, just kidding.
- Boston Celtics owner Bill Chisholm still wants his own arena, maybe, so he doesn’t have to share digs with the Bruins, if he can find a site and probably a way to get one without paying to build it, unnamed political insiders continue to tell Boston Globe reporters to write about.
- Cleveland Browns stadium to be buried in ground so planes don’t hit it.
- “Taxpayer-Funded Sports Stadiums Are a Massive Scam,” ya think?
One comment on “Friday roundup: Portlanders balk at giving Blazers owner $600m, KC gives initial okay of $235m to expand 2-year-old soccer stadium”
Kinda funny that the Jaguars and Jacksonville escaped mention in the write-up about stadium subsidies being scams, even though basically the entire NFL and sports fan/media ecosystem has been taught to hate Jacksonville — and even though the stadium deal there is arguably even more burdensome for the home city than either the Bills and the Titans deals (which were cited in the piece), since unlike with those two, the state isn’t chipping in with a single dime on the project.