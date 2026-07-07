World Cup economic impact still hard to find, but at least we’ll always have the “togetherness”

The U.S. Men’s National Team is now extremely out of the World Cup, joining co-hosts Canada and Mexico on the sidelines, but North America still has two more weeks of the sweet, sweet international tourism that comes with hosting the tournament. Or, you know, not:
As Toronto’s official FIFA World Cup 2026 hosting duties come to an end, data shows that the city saw little economic gain during the first two weeks of the tournament…
Data from payment processing company Moneris between June 12 and 26 — the first two weeks of the World Cup in Toronto — showed that debit and credit card spending at restaurants and bars in the city rose by just three per cent compared with the same time last year.
A 3% increase isn’t actually terrible in a city the size of Toronto, which can swallow 40,000 or so soccer fans without much noticing. The bigger problem, notes the CBC, is that Toronto taxpayers spent about $380 million on hosting six World Cup matches, which is tough to earn back one debit card charge at a time.
In Texas, meanwhile, the news site Border Report interviewed our old frenemy, sports economist Andy Zimbalist, and learned that “events like the World Cup generate little or no net economic benefit because FIFA keeps most event revenue while host cities absorb major expenses.” Then the site ran this under the whiplash-inducing headline “Impact of World Cup in Texas goes beyond the dollars and cents,” because Zimbalist said the games were maybe “worth it because there was so much togetherness.”
But anyway, who are you going to believe, some pointy-headed bean counter or a respected international sports business entity? Philadelphia’s 6abc digital staff doesn’t need any “experts” or “numbers” when it can just reprint the official press release:
With the final match at the Philadelphia Stadium in the books, FIFA is releasing new details about the World Cup impact locally.
More than 409,000 people attended the six matches — five of which were sold-out. …
Fans consumed 290,000 beers and more than 55,000 hot dogs.
After each match day, any food from the stadium that was not consumed was given to local food banks, totaling 15,000 pounds of food.
Getting 15,000 pounds of leftover food for a mere $380 million — who can put a price on that? Other than $380 million, sure, but that’s the bean-counter way of looking at things, whereas if you count up all the actual unused beans … I’ll see myself out.
8 comments on “World Cup economic impact still hard to find, but at least we’ll always have the “togetherness””
It would be interesting to compare Toronto’s economic impact from the world cup to a similar sized city that isn’t actually hosting. Per this article, Chicago restaurants have been packed to watch games. All of this at no additional cost to the taxpayer.
https://www.chicagobusiness.com/restaurants/ccb-world-cup-watch-parties-chicago-20260626/
Yep, that seems a ready-made comparison study. I have to email Victor Matheson today anyway, let me see if he knows if anyone has attempted this.
I looked where FIFA got its “facts”. One source is Tourism Economics, who is very good. They got the job to show that the Titans needed a new stadium with somebody else paying for it, and even more impressively, convinced Orlando that Camping World needed improvements paid for by someone else.
Convo with accountant friend:
“People say we’re bean counters.”
“Somebody’s gotta count the beans!”
“True, but I tell them we’re not counting, we’re accounting.”
Dammit, just realized I missed my chance to go with the headline “World Cup economic studies have more holes than the USMNT defense.”
So, Moneris says overall card payments increased by 3% in the greater Toronto area (or wherever). If 10% of that 3% goes back to public coffers in the form of fees or local taxes (and, please remember, FIFA likes to insist on local taxes being suspended during it’s tournaments… though I don’t know whether this has happened for host cities in 2026) it should only take a total increase in local spending of $125 Bn or so for the government(s) involved to make back the total cost of hosting the six games.
BTW, Toronto’s operating budget for 2025 was just under $19Bn.
Gonna guess that didn’t happen.
Oh, well. It won’t be another 32 years (probably) before the World Cup comes to these shores again, but it will be enough time from now that ( a ) people will have forgotten how the economics didn’t work and ( b ) there won’t be any games in South Florida because South Florida will be underwater.
It was in the news recently that Denver was asked about hosting but declined because the state and city governments didn’t want to put up millions of dollars for the “privilege” of hosting the games with no support from FIFA.