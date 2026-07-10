Friday roundup: On being a fan of the World Cup without being a fan of the FIFA World Cup 2026™

Before we start with this week’s roundup, a note about the World Cup: I’m enjoying it! The one-game knockout format, even in its dumb expanded iteration, is great for generating drama, and when you mix in international politics and colonial history, you get even more opportunities for hilarity.
But I enjoy most sports, even the dumb ones. The issue about sports mega-events like the World Cup and the Olympics isn’t whether they should exist, but whether they should exist in their current form, as means for extracting tons of money from host cities and delivering it to corrupt oligarchs. The reports just keep coming in confirming that any claimed economic benefits of hosting the games are overwhelmed by the public costs — look, here’s another one from Atlanta about vendors trying to get their money back after being suckered into joining a city-sponsored program for World Cup-related booths that turned into what one called “a financial nightmare” — and while big public watch parties are fun, you don’t actually need to have the World Cup in your city, or in your country, to hold one. The World Cup, like pretty much all sports at this point (I may be willing to make exceptions for curling and Ultimate Frisbee), has been weaponized to transfer money from the many to the few, which is why we keep complaining about it here every week. If we have to live under toxic capitalism, the least we should get to do it the joy of pointing and laughing.
Anyway, here’s a bunch of dumb stuff that’s gone on recently that is likely to cost you money on the grounds that sports are fun, please enjoy ridiculing it:
- Washington, D.C. is preparing to sell $975 million in personal seat licenses allowing fans to buy Commanders tickets and use the proceeds for stadium construction, which momentarily excited me until I realized it looks like the PSLs will be funding the team’s share of costs, notwithstanding the city’s involvement in doing the sales. Anyway, some quick long division determines that team officials are presumably planning to ask for an average of $15,000 per seat for the mere right to spend hundreds of dollars apiece for tickets, though it’s always possible the team will have to take a loss on the whole transaction if fans aren’t willing to pony up that much.
- Congratulations, everyone in the United States: You now get to help pay for $25 million in road work around the new Cleveland Browns stadium in Brook Park, after that city won a grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation for “reconfigured freeway ramps and streamlined local roads [that] will lead to the stadium and the surrounding entertainment district.”
- The city of Oakland may try to sell the Oakland Coliseum and its neighboring arena in separate deals after concerns that wavering plans for redevelopment of the stadium site are holding up the arena sale. The Coliseum is set to finally be entirely empty next year, after the announced departure of the Roots USL Championship club to, uh, somewhere, they’ll get back to you on that.
- Two contrasting headline styles in reporting on the return of corporate stadium names after FIFA decreed them unallowable during the World Cup because they might compete with their own sponsorship contracts: “Lumen Field returns as Seattle says bye to World Cup and Seattle Stadium” vs “Praise Be: ‘Philadelphia Stadium’ Once Again Bears the Name of Our Corporate Financial Overlords.” Well played, Philadelphia sports site Crossing Broad, even if you do appear to be mostly an excuse to run lots of posts promoting sports gambling.
- Not sure which is more on the nose for 2026, a proposal to have the Bay Area’s Cow Palace host a data center now that it’s been superseded by the Golden State Warriors‘ new arena or a related proposal to have it host a helicopter landing pad. No word yet on whether these would require public money, but given that a data center is involved, probably.
- New Dallas Stars vaportecture renderings, though they’re mostly unspecific and from a great distance, aside from the one that appears to show fans watching a Stars playoff game on a giant video screen atop a new team store, which is maybe even more on the nose for 2026.
5 comments on “Friday roundup: On being a fan of the World Cup without being a fan of the FIFA World Cup 2026™”
Give it time. They’ll find a way to monetize and extract all value out of curling and Ultimate Frisbee, too.
That being said… temporarily renaming stadiums after cities is maybe the one thing that FIFA does get right, even if FIFA’s intent isn’t at all altruistic. “Dallas Stadium” wouldn’t even have sounded out of place all that long ago. We’re just so used to stadiums being named after companies now, so much so that we don’t even bat an eye when those companies go bust and cities have to scramble to find a new name.
Coliseum entirely empty? What about Major League Cricket?
Headed elsewhere in 2027:
https://www.cricinfo.com/story/mlc-set-to-expand-from-six-teams-to-eight-by-2027-move-into-canada-being-explored-1469803
I am annoyed that USDOT is going to stop funding bike lanes because of DEI, but is now going to spend millions to increase the value of Haslam’s football team.
Make fun of the Stars all you want, but the Cubs already have a tv on top of the team store and people turn out to watch.
https://southportcorridorchicago.com/2022/03/16/little-cheval-and-foxtrot-coming-to-wrigley-fields-gallagher-way/
Not sure what the concert market is in the Bay Area, but the Oakland Coliseum would make a sweet music only venue. Especially with no sports teams blocking out good dates.