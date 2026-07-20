How much will Portland officials give to Tom Dundon to keep him from moving the Blazers like he’s said he won’t?

Amid the ongoing staredown over $235 million in city and county funding for Portland Trail Blazers arena renovations, the news media dropped a slew of articles this weekend on the latest developments, such as they are:
- The Oregonian (reprinted at MSN without a paywall) asked all 12 Portland city councilmembers what they want out of a Blazers deal, and, surprising no one, they all want a deal, but disagree on what the city should give up to get one done. “It’s unclear whether at least seven councilors will vote together on the outlines of the deal, which is expected to undergo significant revisions in the coming weeks,” concluded the paper. (Councilmembers’ complete answers are here.)
- The mayors of 24 Portland suburbs sent a letter to city, county, and state officials urging them to cut a deal with Blazers owner Tom Dundon, though they didn’t specify what kind of deal, urging negotiators “continue to ask hard questions and negotiate professionally while acknowledging the deep mark your decisions will make on your neighbors, as well as the overwhelming commitment already made by the surrounding region.”
- The Athletic devoted a long article to statements by two unnamed Trail Blazers sources, one of whom said, “I think we are very far apart” on a deal, calling last week’s term sheet proposing that Dundon pay $3 million a year (and rising each year) in payments in lieu of property taxes “a non-starter” and adding, “I don’t know why they sent it to us, because they know very little of the stuff we would agree to. They are playing politics at this point.” (The Athletic, incidentally, appears here to have violated the Society of Professional Journalists’ guidelines on use of unnamed sources, which caution, “When someone asks to provide information off the record, be sure the reason is not to boost her own position by undermining someone else’s, to even the score with a rival, to attack an opponent or to push a personal agenda.”)
- One of the Blazers sources also alleged that the city’s “delay” in approving an arena renovation deal could lead Dundon to demand even more, including possibly asking for an entirely new arena, see if he doesn’t!
- Oregonian columnist Bill Oram, who has been insisting for months that Dundon will move the Blazers without arena subsidies, quadrupled down on that Friday in a column titled “Portland may need to keep the Trail Blazers here against Tom Dundon’s will,” writing that “the city’s job is to lock the door and throw away the key. Not let the new owner skip town with Portland’s most precious civic asset.”
That’s clearly the game of chicken here: How much can Portland officials push back on Dundon’s demands without him picking up the team and leaving when his lease expires in 2030? What makes it weird is that Dundon hasn’t so much as dropped hints about moving the team — his only direct statement on the matter has been, “We didn’t buy the team to move it. We bought the Portland Trail Blazers.” (Even one of the Athletic’s unnamed team sources passed up the chance to make a move threat under cloak of anonymity, saying, “No one with the Blazers has ever said we want to move. We don’t want that. We want to stay in Portland.”) And while Blazers president Dewayne Hankins did hint at a move threat in May by saying, “if city and county leaders can’t get a deal done, the Blazers’ lease at Moda Center will expire in 2030,” by not actually saying out loud where else the Blazers might go or what kind of deal Dundon could expect to get there, Portland leaders are left bidding against ghosts, which is to say bidding against themselves.
Add up all the latest breathless news coverage, and there isn’t much new: Portland officials still don’t want to give away the store to Dundon, team officials still want them to. At this point the likely impact of all the media handwringing is to influence what pressure city councilmembers — especially swing votes, whoever they may end up being — feel to cut a deal, and how much they’ll hold out for. Ultimately, in so many of these negotiations, the end game ends up coming down less to ethical principles than to haggling over the price.
UPDATE: The Blazers’ current lease says that Dundon “shall not relocate or seek to relocate the playing site of its Home Games … without the prior written consent of the City, which may be withheld in the sole and absolute discretion of the City.” This would indicate that Dundon can’t even seek to talk to other cities until 2030 — which would explain why he’s biting his tongue now, but not so much why Oregon officials (and sports columnists) are acting like a new lease deal is urgent.
6 comments on “How much will Portland officials give to Tom Dundon to keep him from moving the Blazers like he’s said he won’t?”
Not that this wasn’t already (or always) the case, but anytime ownership of a sports franchise changes hands — especially in smaller markets like Portland — the attention immediately turns to whether that owner will move the franchise elsewhere. That most of them don’t have anywhere they could actually move to is beside the point; as Shad Khan proved for years in Jacksonville, to name one recent example, you only have to make people *believe* that there’s a bigger, more lucrative market that it could call home instead.
A lot of the times, the owners and the franchises don’t even need to go through the “efforts” of making vague statements and non-threats themselves. Simply by closing on the purchase, they can send the local politicians scrambling for answers and local sports media into panic mode. Dundon isn’t doing anything new or inventive; he really only needs to exist and make sure he’s at least lurking in the background.
The whole “he must be slow-walking the negotiations because he really wants to move the team” rumor is especially weird. Portland elected officials and media are pulling out all the stops to hold a gun to their own heads and threaten to shoot.
Oram seems to me to be the type of sports columnist that used to be standard-issue for every paper in a decent-sized market: the guy who just gets off on hammering an issue, whether it’s fire the coach or predicting doom or whatever it is.
Is it theater? Does he really believe this nonsense?
(And I’ve been to Portland. I’m not sure the Trail Blazers are its “most precious civic asset.” It’s a basketball team. Bill Walton’s not limping through that door.)
Or, if you’re someone like Mike Bianchi in Orlando, you just fire off hot takes on the daily about anything and everything.
Agreed that some Portland politicians and media types seem to be panicking. On the other hand, it’s easy to see why people think Dundon is a scumbag who can’t be trusted to keep the team in Portland.
I wouldn’t trust any sports team owner to keep their team anywhere. The question is always whether they have any better options, and right now for Dundon the answer appears to be “not yet.”