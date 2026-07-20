How much will Portland officials give to Tom Dundon to keep him from moving the Blazers like he’s said he won’t?

Amid the ongoing staredown over $235 million in city and county funding for Portland Trail Blazers arena renovations, the news media dropped a slew of articles this weekend on the latest developments, such as they are:

That’s clearly the game of chicken here: How much can Portland officials push back on Dundon’s demands without him picking up the team and leaving when his lease expires in 2030? What makes it weird is that Dundon hasn’t so much as dropped hints about moving the team — his only direct statement on the matter has been, “We didn’t buy the team to move it. We bought the Portland Trail Blazers.” (Even one of the Athletic’s unnamed team sources passed up the chance to make a move threat under cloak of anonymity, saying, “No one with the Blazers has ever said we want to move. We don’t want that. We want to stay in Portland.”) And while Blazers president Dewayne Hankins did hint at a move threat in May by saying, “if city and county leaders can’t get a deal done, the Blazers’ lease at Moda Center will expire in 2030,” by not actually saying out loud where else the Blazers might go or what kind of deal Dundon could expect to get there, Portland leaders are left bidding against ghosts, which is to say bidding against themselves.

Add up all the latest breathless news coverage, and there isn’t much new: Portland officials still don’t want to give away the store to Dundon, team officials still want them to. At this point the likely impact of all the media handwringing is to influence what pressure city councilmembers — especially swing votes, whoever they may end up being — feel to cut a deal, and how much they’ll hold out for. Ultimately, in so many of these negotiations, the end game ends up coming down less to ethical principles than to haggling over the price.

UPDATE: The Blazers’ current lease says that Dundon “shall not relocate or seek to relocate the playing site of its Home Games … without the prior written consent of the City, which may be withheld in the sole and absolute discretion of the City.” This would indicate that Dundon can’t even seek to talk to other cities until 2030 — which would explain why he’s biting his tongue now, but not so much why Oregon officials (and sports columnists) are acting like a new lease deal is urgent.