Blazers execs to Oregon taxpayers: Consider yourselves lucky to only be giving us $600m

Two days into the week, and Portland Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon’s strategy for getting arena renovation money is becoming clear: Send team officials to talk to the media under cover of anonymity to sell his $600 million demand. That’s a typical enough gambit — though finding two media suckers in a row to agree to print your unnamed quotes, The Oregonian last night after The Athletic on Sunday, is impressive — but what’s breaking new ground is that Blazers officials have introduced negging to the sports subsidy game, declaring that really it’s Oregon taxpayers who would be getting a “sweetheart deal” by only giving Dundon $600 million:

The official said one “very real” potential outcome of that meeting could be the ownership group resetting the negotiations and starting over, including tossing aside the $365 million commitment the state made earlier this year. … The official added, “The deal doesn’t get better. It gets worse with time.” … The team official argued that “the city of Portland doesn’t even recognize that they got a sweetheart deal,” suggesting that an arena renovation is far less expensive for the public than had ownership pressed for a new facility. … The team official stressed a move is not the Blazers’ preferred outcome but did not rule it out. If Dundon were to attempt to move the Blazers to another market, he would likely have to pay a steep penalty to the league. That may not necessarily be the deterrent some relocation skeptics believe it would be for the famously thrifty owner. “It’s not like we lose money moving the team,” the team official said. “We might spend money, but we don’t lose money. It might be OK to spend a billion dollars on a relocation fee if the valuation of the team doubles. “Of course you would do that.”

There’s a lot to unpack there, but in short: Dundon’s execs are claiming that their boss’s offer to take $600 million in tax money while paying no rent or property taxes is really doing Portland a favor, because he could either 1) demand even more money for renovations, 2) demand even more money for a whole new arena, or 3) move the team to a more lucrative market, even if it costs $1 billion in relocation fees. For the Blazers’ value to double, in case you’re wondering, according to Forbes figures they would have to become the fourth-most valuable team in the NBA, behind only the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and New York Knicks. Where on earth they could make that happen is one of many followup questions that it would be good to ask — but which no other news outlets can, because the Blazers Deep Throats aren’t taking questions, they’re only issuing statements.

Responding to resistance from elected officials to giving you everything you want by threatening to demand even more, meanwhile — and at a time when his lease actually prohibits him from seeking out new cities to relocate to for another four years — is a bold move, but then, Dundon has always been known for his unorthodox business practices. If the next anonymously sourced article claims that if Portland doesn’t approve its share of the $600 million immediately Dundon will shoot a dog, don’t act all surprised.