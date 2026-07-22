Can Tom Dundon move the Blazers or not? Let’s read his lease and find out!

I didn’t mean for this to be an all–Portland Trail Blazers week, but here we are. The latest news is that, on top of anonymous team officials saying they won’t dignify the city’s lease offer with a response, anonymous city officials say they’ll wait for a counteroffer because to do otherwise would be “negotiating against ourselves.” That’s what you call an impasse, prompting The Athletic to run an entire explainer on how impasses work.

And at the same time, two Multnomah County commissioners are threatening to pull the plug on $35 million in county arena renovation funding that was already approved:

Ahead of a scheduled vote later this week, Commissioners Julia Brim-Edwards and Meghan Moyer on Tuesday introduced a pair of amendments that would cut more than a third of the $100 million that County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson previously committed toward the estimated $600 million project and require that the county recoup any debt it takes on to help finance it… One of Brim-Edwards’ and Moyer’s amendments would pull the $35 million in earmarked business tax proceeds from the pot of county money, reducing the total to about $65 million. “The county anticipates a $60 million deficit over the next three years,” the pair said in a statement Tuesday, noting those funds “could instead be used to protect essential services for seniors, people with disabilities, homeless individuals and veterans.”

The county commission only has five members, so the amendments would only need to pick up one more vote to have a shot at passage. In that case we could see Blazers owner Tom Dundon increasing his demands while Oregon officials reduce their offer, which doesn’t need an explainer to explain how that would be an impasse.

At that point, the conventional wisdom goes, Dundon could start ramping up efforts to move the team, something up till now only hinted at by his unnamed henchmen. Except that, as reported here this week, Dundon’s site agreement with the city dictates that he “shall not relocate or seek to relocate the playing site” of Blazers home games until his lease expires in 2030, under penalty of everything up to and including a court injuction. So that rules out openly shopping around for new cities for another three and a half years, right?

Except! ESPN’s Brian Windhorst wrote yesterday that the lease doesn’t block Dundon from moving the team:

The basics are this: The Blazers have a short lease, negotiated in 2024, that only runs through 2030, and the penalty for breaking the lease is to repay the local governments the cost of renovations, which haven’t taken place. In short, the Blazers are not locked down.

Here’s the lease, which indeed runs only through 2030. In section 13.4, it specifies that if Dundon is found in default of his lease (he doesn’t have rights to terminate the lease, only the city does), Portland can “seek specific performance or other injunctive relief” and try to “recover monetary damages” — there’s nothing in there about Dundon just repaying the cost of any renovations and getting off scot-free.

So, whatchu talking about, Brian? Since Windhorst doesn’t have a public email address that I can tell, I tried tweeting at him, but so far have gotten crickets. Until he provides some receipts for his claim, we should assume that what the lease says is what the lease means, in which case Portland has the hammer in terms of forcing Dundon to come to the negotiating table if he wants arena money, or else he has to sit and lump it until 2030. That’s not perfect leverage, but if city and county officials want to play hardball for the time being, it does appear that Dundon doesn’t have much he can do in response other than send his flunkies to warn elected officials not to make dad mad.