Friday roundup: Tampa council slams brakes on Rays stadium approvals, A’s find an investor (maybe sorta)

access_time personNeil deMause

Lots of other news this week while we were off on Portland Trail Blazers watch:

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6 comments on “Friday roundup: Tampa council slams brakes on Rays stadium approvals, A’s find an investor (maybe sorta)

  1. The Chiefs vaporware shows a B2 because the fleet is based at Whiteman AFB about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City. That puts them in Missouri though, so I wouldn’t be surprised if the idiot politicians here take some time away from discarding the will of the people to screw around with some pointless resolution discouraging them from crossing state lines for ceremonial flyovers.

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    1. “The Chiefs vaporware shows a B2 because the fleet is based at Whiteman AFB about 75 miles southeast of Kansas City. That puts them in Missouri though”

      Maybe they are just continuing to pit Kansas and Missouri against each other in hopes of extracting even more public money!

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  2. The Tampa video of the stadium through the vision of the high rises makes me think of a Vonnegut story in which nobody ages and the world is so overpopulated that everyone lives in super high rises.

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  3. FYI- your book was briefly mentioned on today’s episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast (around the 118/119 min mark on Spotify) in a discussion about the Blazers demands for new arena in Portland.

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  4. On the chiefs, I also enjoyed reading that hunt said “the new stadium will hold 70,000 fans and will be built with the idea of amplifying the crowd noise”

    You can’t put a price on that!

    Reply

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