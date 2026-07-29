County commissioners propose giving Blazers owner $35m from different taxpayer pocket

The two Multnomah County commissioners who are trying to call a do-over on the county’s proposed $100 million or so in spending toward $600 million in Portland Trail Blazers renovations have revealed more details of their plan, and it’s looking less like pulling $35 million from the pot than taking it from a different pocket:

Commissioners Julia Brim-Edwards and Meghan Moyer, who have called on Chair Jessica Vega Pederson to rethink the county’s planned contribution to the arena’s renovation, proposed tapping an existing rental car tax to fund the county’s whole $88 million capital contribution. That would eliminate a controversial funding source, revenue from the county’s business income tax derived from the Trail Blazers’ sale, from the budget.

The Oregonian notes that keeping the $35 million in income taxes would mean the money would stay “in the county’s regular budget, where it could pay for county services.” It would mean instead taking $35 million in rental car taxes out of the county’s budget, but since that’s money that is earmarked for paying off the county’s 2019 expansion of the Oregon Convention Center, it’s not technically general fund money. Reading the tax law (start with section 11.300), it looks like the car rental tax is set to sunset once the convention center is paid off, so if there’s less rental car tax money available to pay off the bonds, this would effectively mean keeping the county’s 2.5% rental car tax surcharge in place for longer in order to give more of it to Blazers owner Tom Dundon.

It’s always baffling when elected officials spend time and energy debating which pool of public funds to hand over to a sports team owner, like someone trying to decide whether to pay for an expensive purchase with their debit or credit card. Money is money, and a government only has so much of it — raising (or in this case extending) taxes brings in more, sure, but that’s still taxes you could have increased and then used to pay for something else. We’re seeing the same thing right now in Tampa, where city councilmember Bill Carlson is proposing shifting around which taxes would be used to pay for which part of a Rays stadium deal: If taxpayers are covering the tab and not the team owner, all else is just bookkeeping details.

None of this may matter in the end for the Blazers arena plan, as the Portland city council still isn’t on board with its $120 million or so share of the costs. But all haggling matters, and when it appears that the most county commissioners plan to do is to debate which account to use to Venmo cash to Dundon, that’s disappointing, especially when Dundon’s lease says he can’t even threaten to move the team until 2030, if he could even find a place to move to. Hey, Multnomah County, you can be savvy negotiators too! All you have to do is use your leverage against the person on the other side of the negotiating table, instead of against a different part of your own public budget.