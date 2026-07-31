Friday roundup: Blazers arena staredown escalates, haggling continues in Rays stadium standoff

access_time personNeil deMause

Happy Friday! There’s nothing in the latest batch of stadium and arena news that can quite compete with the European and North/Central American soccer federations vowing to start boycotting FIFA events as soon as this September if FIFA sells operating rights to the World Cup to Jared Kushner’s brother, but it was still a pretty eventful week:

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2 comments on “Friday roundup: Blazers arena staredown escalates, haggling continues in Rays stadium standoff

  1. While funny (and perhaps deserved), teasing an owner (Fisher) about losing their own money building a stadium seems antithetical to what you’re trying to do here.

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    1. I mean, better that he lose his money than that taxpayers lose theirs, sure. (Though Nevada is going to lose about $600m on this as well.) But noting that building a $2B stadium in what will be MLB’s smallest media market by far is kinda dumb isn’t just LOLing, it’s also important to note that in many if not most cases, relocating just to get a new stadium isn’t in anyone’s interest, not even team owners’. (Very much cf. Tom Dundon.)

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