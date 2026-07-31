Friday roundup: Blazers arena staredown escalates, haggling continues in Rays stadium standoff

Happy Friday! There’s nothing in the latest batch of stadium and arena news that can quite compete with the European and North/Central American soccer federations vowing to start boycotting FIFA events as soon as this September if FIFA sells operating rights to the World Cup to Jared Kushner’s brother, but it was still a pretty eventful week:
- The staredown between Portland officials and Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon continues, with Blazers president of business operations Dewayne Hankins showing up to a city council hearing just to say that the team won’t engage in any lease talks, or even tell the city what the team owners would spend the city’s $120 million in tax money on, unless the city first gives up its right to sue the Blazers for failure to maintain their arena as a “first-class” facility. Mayor Keith Wilson replied that while the city isn’t planning to sue, “there is simply no good reason to amend those agreements unless and until we reach a new long-term lease and commitment” — i.e., we’re not putting our gun down first. “I think the distance between the Blazers and the city is pretty significant,’’ added city council president Jamie Dunphy. The next step, Willamette Week reports, is that the council “must approve a preliminary term sheet for the deal by Aug. 12,” but that’s not really true: The council will meet then to vote on a term sheet, but can always vote no, or delay the vote entirely. The Athletic gets it closer, with “if an agreement isn’t forged, the concern is that the Blazers will lose the funding and perhaps begin looking for another city in which to play,” but fails to mention Dundon’s contractual agreement that he “shall not relocate or seek to relocate the playing site” of Blazers home games until his lease expires in 2030 or face a court injunction. So, staredown — we’ll find out if either Wilson or Hankins practiced their skills at a secret mountaintop monastery in somewhere like Nepal or Tibet.
- Speaking of impasses, Hillsborough County chair Ken Hagan says he won’t have the county vote on a new Rays stadium agreement until the Tampa city council first does so, declaring, “Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.” Tampa councilmembers are still balking at the $180 million in tax money they’re being asked to spend on a new stadium complex, but, Hagan says, “There’s a path to carve them out of the financial framework, but that would cost the Rays more money.” Uh, yeah, that’s kind of the whole idea? After meeting with Rays CEO Ken Babby, swing vote Bill Carlson has made noise of late about shuffling around money from several Community Redevelopment Agencies (Florida’s version of TIFs) in some way that would allegedly not cost anybody anything, but until he lets us have a peek at his perpetual motion machine, it’s hard to say if that’s a viable option.
- The Kansas City Planning Commission will hold another public hearing on a proposed Royals stadium next Wednesday, at least until this one gets shut down for the public shouting too much and not listening enough.
- Athletics owner John Fisher has applied for permits to build the parking garage and utility plant at his planned Las Vegas stadium that casino developer Bally’s was originally going to build but then bailed on. This could add as much as another $100 million to Fisher’s costs; if you had money on “John Fisher burns through all of his family’s money in order to move his team to a much smaller market” on Kalshi, looks like you’re going to be a winner!
- “We’re projecting an economic impact between $250 to $430 million” from LeBron James signing with the Philadelphia 76ers, said John Boyd, principal of a Philadelphia corporate site selection firm, who clearly needs to read up on his LeBronconomics.
- One Cleveland Browns fan reports that when his dad found out his late uncle “had something like $35 in a bank account” that was set to go to the state’s unclaimed funds pool, the bank official “couldn’t get another word out before he said, ‘Send me the paperwork. I’ll be goddamned if Jimmy Haslam gets it.'”
- 51.3% of Kansas City area restaurants reported a decrease in both foot traffic and revenue during the city’s recent World Cup matches, while only 10.3% reported an increase. “The streets are quiet, restaurants are empty, and foot traffic is far below expectations,” reported one downtown cafe owner.
- J.C. Bradbury has a new FAQ up on stadium economics, drawn from his upcoming book This One Will Be Different, bookmark it now!
2 comments on “Friday roundup: Blazers arena staredown escalates, haggling continues in Rays stadium standoff”
While funny (and perhaps deserved), teasing an owner (Fisher) about losing their own money building a stadium seems antithetical to what you’re trying to do here.
I mean, better that he lose his money than that taxpayers lose theirs, sure. (Though Nevada is going to lose about $600m on this as well.) But noting that building a $2B stadium in what will be MLB’s smallest media market by far is kinda dumb isn’t just LOLing, it’s also important to note that in many if not most cases, relocating just to get a new stadium isn’t in anyone’s interest, not even team owners’. (Very much cf. Tom Dundon.)