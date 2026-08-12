Portland may ask Blazers owner to pay rent in exchange for $395m in city arena funding

The Portland city council is set to vote on a term sheet today for the proposed $600 million Trail Blazers arena renovations deal, and it may not look like the one that was initially proposed. Late yesterday, four councilmembers issued a proposed amendment with revised terms that include team owner Tom Dundon paying $2 million a year in rent plus $3 million a year in payments in lieu of property taxes.
Dundon’s refusal to pay rent while insisting that state, county, and city governments cover the entire $600 million renovation cost has been a sticking point for many Portland councilors and residents. The city’s share comes to $120 million toward the renovation, plus $275 million in future maintenance spending over the next 20 years; combined that would cost the city about $22 million a year to pay off, meaning even the proposed rent and PILOTs from Dundon would only cover less than a quarter of the city’s arena expenses.
Dundon, who previously said he didn’t see why he should pay anything toward arena renovations when he already pays taxes (though not property taxes), is expected to object to the new terms. “No team would sign a lease that would keep this business in the red,” Blazers president Dewayne Hankins told the city council last month, which calls for a trip to the Forbes NBA team financial figures:
The Forbes numbers are estimates, though they’ve been proven pretty accurate when actual team financial documents have leaked over the years. Regardless, even if Forbes’ estimate that the Blazers turned a $111 million profit in 2025 is off by a bit, it’s hard to see how having to make $5 million a year in rent and tax payments to their public landlords would suddenly send the team into the red.
More to come once the West Coast wakes up and Blazers officials start issuing statements, almost certainly. The council meeting to discuss the term sheet kicks off at 9:30 am Pacific time; you can watch the drama unfold on the council’s YouTube channel.
5 comments on “Portland may ask Blazers owner to pay rent in exchange for $395m in city arena funding”
The Trail Blazers will pay Jrue Holiday $35M this season.
The other aspect of the whole Dundon thing that I’ve found perplexing about similar sagas in the past: if you’re a wannabe “major league” city looking to steal someone else’s team, there’s absolutely no reason why you should look at he’s doing and say to yourself, “Man, I would love to have this guy as the face of our city and our team.”
We’re seeing now that the Carolina Hurricanes’ success has come in spite of Dundon, rather than because of him, and that whatever is working for his team in the NHL won’t necessarily work in the NBA, a league with much higher revenue (and outlay) and much different roster construction plans.
But that’s ultimately the thing about wannabe “major league” towns. They don’t care who owns the team or how they end up running it. All that matters to them is that the team exists in their own backyard, and that being taken to the cleaners financially every 10 or 20 years is just the price you pay for (ostensibly) staying in the national conversation.
You are exactly right. St. Louis had had enough of Bill Bidwill, but Phoenix said, “Oh, let me have that guy owning a team.”
I don’t think Art Modell inspired the kind of animus we now attach to him until he actually moved the Browns, but I don’t think he was beloved. But Baltimore just wanted a team.
And there were those in Columbus who didn’t want to lose the Crew, and if getting Haslam as an owner was the cost, so be it.
It is a strange dynamic, for sure.
Under this deal, would there still be a tax on tickets (and some other things?) that go to the arena?
Another excellent question!