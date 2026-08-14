Friday roundup: Plano residents to vote on $700m Stars arena subsidy, Bears still playing hard to get with IL and IN

access_time personNeil deMause

In case you missed it, sports economist/meme master J.C. Bradbury has a new book on sports subsidy deals due out soon: This One Will Be Different details the latest in stadium and arena deals and why they never pay off for the public, with a particular focus on the Atlanta Braves‘ extraction of money from Cobb County for a new stadium just 17 years after getting their last one, which he had a front row seat for. And for the run up to the publication date, Bradbury has been building out his sports economics website with all sorts of fresh goodies: FAQs on stadium economics and how stadiums are funded, links to academic studies and presentations, and even a series of YouTube shorts on the lessons of past deals and the prospects for future ones. Check it out, it’s entertaining and eye-opening rabbit holes all the way down!

But don’t go just yet, because first we have another week of stadium and arena news to get through:

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11 comments on “Friday roundup: Plano residents to vote on $700m Stars arena subsidy, Bears still playing hard to get with IL and IN

  1. A local news site in Canada raises the specter of the National Hockey League becoming even more bloated. The Daily Hive cites an NHL player agent saying expansion to Atlanta and Houston is a done deal because “TV markets”.

    That’s splendid, base your presence on TV markets when local television is collapsing past the point of no return.

    https://dailyhive.com/vancouver/next-nhl-expansion-cities-poorly-kept-secret

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    1. Those cities would still need to build NHL arenas, because the current NBA teams, (at least the one in Houston) are not interested in sharing. And the NHL would then be dividing their national TV pie into 34 slices.

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  2. To some extent, Orange County’s decision to not throw money at the wannabe baseball team underscores the reality that Orlando would’ve made an even worse MLB market than Miami and Tampa Bay. I don’t need to rehash the whole ensemble of reasons why an MLB franchise would have never worked here, but it was obvious to all but the loudest cheerleaders of the city that it would’ve ended in a disaster one way or another.

    If anything, the county’s decision to not fund the 5,000th expansion of the convention center was the real surprise — though I suspect that’s mostly because the 4,999th expansion project is currently in progress.

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  3. I live in Middle Tennessee, and I keep having the media and many people in the area telling me Nashville is a done deal for a MLB expansion team. How is that going to happen without public money?

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        1. Thank you both. I thought that was the case. And get this, right now Spotify is playing “Out of Touch” by Hall& Oates. Fits the reporting on Nashville and MLB.

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  4. The Bears are annoying their fan base with this Indiana nonsense. Everything is wrong with the Indiana site, access is restricted to the Skyway and Indiana Toll Road, and the area within 5 miles is a swamp or industrial wasteland. Route 53 is being rebuilt through Arlington Heights, and infrastructure for the Bears will be far more expensive than if the Bears worked with IDOT years ago. The Bears wanted the current Soldier Field, after rejecting McDome, so live with your open air stadium on Lake Michigan.

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  5. Florida has an interesting history with the MLB. If you don’t recall the story, the suncoast dome (now Tropicana) was built in 1990, in the hopes that they could lure a team to move to Tampa.

    That failed, but the proportions of the stadium meant it could host a pro football team, so they made overtures to get one from the nfl or the world football league … with no luck.

    So for a while it as mostly vacant, then the nhl Lightning played there for a while.

    Persistence paid off and they were finally awarded an mlb expansion team in 1995.

    So Orlando’s dreams (!!) are familiar.

    * this is to the best of my recollection

    Reply

    1. Pretty much, with one big missing piece: Bob Lurie tried to move the Giants to St. Petersburg (or at least threaten to), MLB stopped him, and then gave Tampa Bay the Rays to forestall any possibility of a suit that might kill MLB’s antitrust exemption.

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      1. Oh yeah! I had forgotten that rather important detail.

        I did recall that several prominent mlb voices were lobbying for an expansion team. But I couldn’t recall the “why”

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