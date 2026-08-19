KC committee approves city $1B+ Royals stadium subsidy after security arrests opposition speaker

The $1.5 billion–plus Kansas City Royals stadium subsidy plan sailed through its first city council committee hearing yesterday, with the Finance, Governance and Public Safety Committee voting unanimously to approve $600 million in city funding plus hundreds of millions more in tax breaks. The vote sent Mayor Quinton Lucas into paroxysms of metaphor, declaring that “today is a home run for Kansas City” and that the approval “ensures today that we can walk and chew gum,” among other things.

The committee vote followed a contentious hearing where Kansas City residents, in their first opportunity to sound off on the stadium plan after details were released just the day before, spent hours taking two minute apiece at the microphone, with supporters mostly touting the stadium as a job creator (nope) while opponents mostly complained that billions of dollars in public expense was being rushed through in a matter of days in order to avoid a public vote. The most contentious moment ended with what KMBC, in a paroxysm of the passive voice, described as “one person ended up in handcuffs after being escorted out.”

What actually happened is made clearer in the video posted by KMBC. After testifying against the council approving the stadium funding without a public vote, Darrell Miller, a Kauffman Stadium worker who is a leader with the Missouri Workers Center that is behind the push for a November ballot measure, began complaining off-mic that pro-stadium-funding speakers were being allowed to go over time while opponents were being cut off. In the video, two security officers grab Miller while he’s speaking and begin dragging him off, as he declares, “Get your hands off me!” Eventually even more officers arrive and drag Miller out of the room and then wrestle him to the ground and handcuff him; Fox4KC reports that he was then charged with trespassing and assault, as one does.

The stadium funding next heads for a full council vote, which a city spokesperson said should take place later this week — presumably at its next hearing tomorrow at 2 pm, so get your stadium bingo cards ready — while a rezoning vote to allow for stadium construction will follow on September 3. It seems pretty unlikely that a significant number of councilmembers are going to step up to block the bill at this point, though at least one yesterday did object to the fact that plans were moving ahead without a promised fiscal impact study of spending so much money on the Royals while getting no rent and virtually no stadium revenues in return. The state of Missouri would still need to formally sign off on its $540 million share, but as the state has already set aside money for that, it seems a fait accompli as well.

While there’s still the possibility of a lawsuit from the workers’ center, which has previously called the rush to preclude a public ballot measure “legally questionable,” it seems entirely possible that Kansas City will approve its $1-billion-plus share of a Royals project just three days after the proposal was released, which would be in the running for shortest public discussion period ever for a stadium deal. That would certainly be a home run for somebody, but who exactly will be left as an exercise for the reader.