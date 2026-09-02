D-backs exec calls lease talks “non-productive,” “draconian,” would like his $600m check already

Arizona Diamondbacks stadium renovation talks appear to be at a standstill again, with team CEO Derrick Hall telling Axios that lease talks with Maricopa County have been “non-productive to date” and that “we need language that is not draconian in nature and reflects the spirit of that legislation without renegotiating it.”

The legislation in question is last year’s bill providing $500 million in state sales and income tax money for renovating the D-backs stadium, though the total could end up being more than $600 million once future increases are taken into account. That was all contingent on the team signing a new lease, something very little has been reported on over the ensuing 14 months; according to the Axios bulletisticle, sticking points include that team owner Ken Kendrick meets state procurement rules and guarantees that he’ll put in $250 million of his own money that he’s promised, which Hall now seems to be characterizing as trying to renegotiate the deal rather than trying to fill in everything that wasn’t decided at the time.

Either way, Kendrick has 600 million reasons to want to get a lease done, and Hall didn’t make any threats about what would happen if the stalemate continues, something he’s never hesitated to do in the past. So this should get hashed out eventually, unless…

I wouldn't be surprised if the D-Backs are seeing what the Rays and Royals are getting for new ballparks, and switch to seeking more money for a replacement rather than a renovation. — J.C. Bradbury (@jcbradbury.com) 2026-09-02T12:45:48.530Z

Jeez, J.C., don’t give them any ideas! Though if Kendrick really did tear up his current deal and try for a new, bigger one, that might give Arizona elected officials the chance to get out of their $600 million obligation, maybe? Admittedly, it never seems to work out that way, but there’s a first time for everything.