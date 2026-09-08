White Sox owner-in-waiting reveals pictures of what proposed “Railyards” stadium probably won’t look like

What’s worse than a Friday news dump? A Saturday news dump on a three-day weekend:

Canal Edge LLC – a Chicago-based development and investment firm owned by White Sox minority owner Justin Ishbia – revealed renderings of a potential stadium and mixed-use development along the Chicago River that would also include residential, commercial, retail and healthcare space. The mixed-use development, dubbed “The Railyards,” would be designed to “convert long-under-utilized rail and industrial land into one of the city’s most significant economic development opportunities in a generation.” … If feasible, the plan could be presented to White Sox leadership for consideration as one of the team’s options for a new ballpark when the team’s current lease in state-owned Rate Field ends.

So there’s a lot left out of that WGN report, starting with the fact that Ishbia isn’t just a White Sox “minority owner,” he’s the majority-owner-in-waiting, with an option to buy the team by 2034 from current owner Jerry Reinsdorf, who will be celebrating his 98th birthday that year. There’s also the question of who would pay for this stadium district project: Amtrak last month approved $659 million to relocate a railyard currently located on the site — which is across the Chicago River from the The 78 site previously floated as a White Sox stadium location but now slated for a Chicago Fire stadium — but that doesn’t indicate what Ishbia would pay Amtrak for the land, or who would pay for the stadium district, or if any of this would require billions of dollars in tax money as Reinsdorf was seeking across the river. (Reporting in the Chicago Tribune and Sun-Times and Block Club Chicago is similarly silent on the funding issue.)

To make room for the new project, Amtrak would relocate its existing maintenance facility to a new one built on Union Pacific property near the White Sox’ current stadium in the South Side neighborhood of Bridgeport. Ishbia will pay $125 million toward that project, then is supposed to get control of the proposed stadium site; without knowing how much Ishbia will pay Amtrak for the 47 acres of downtown railyard land, though, it’s impossible to begin to guess how the funding will shake out. (UPDATE: Ishbia is also looking at acquiring more than 30 acres of adjacent land from freight operator BNSF, according to a Crain’s Chicago Business report.)

Residents and elected officials in Bridgeport, meanwhile, are vowing to block the new maintenance yard, with alderman Nicole Lee and Cook County commissioner John P. Daley issuing a statement that the land swap would be “a betrayal” to the neighborhood and to Sox fans and “would drive a knife into the heart of this community, abandoning Bridgeport and sticking us with an empty stadium and 24/7 Amtrak maintenance facility in a residential neighborhood, with no protections against the environmental impacts, not to mention the economic ones.” Amtrak is currently seeking a federal exemption from doing an environmental review for the project.

One thing we do have is lots of pictures of the proposed stadium, since all the coverage made sure to reprint those:

That looks like a baseball stadium, all right, one that cleverly leaves “Chicago” out of its name to avoid misspelling it. From this design, we can tell that — I’m sorry, what’s that, Tribune baseball writer Paul Sullivan?

Ishbia’s spokesperson said the architect has not been chosen and the renderings are a representation of a modern-day ballpark. It could look completely different if it gets built.

So, what are we left with? The private equity goon who is heir apparent to take over the White Sox wants to build a stadium district on federally owned land that he doesn’t own yet, with money to come from somewhere, sometime in the future. (The White Sox’ current lease expires after 2029, though it can always be extended.) That’s all pretty much the same as we knew before the weekend, but now there’s also a pile of news stories featuring pictures of what a stadium almost certainly won’t look like. “Print first, ask questions later” isn’t a great journalism axiom, but it’s where we seem to have landed.