Ishbia to ask for taxpayer “infrastructure” spending for White Sox stadium

The Chicago Sun-Times has a long explainer up about Justin Ishbia’s proposed White Sox stadium, and while it gets off to a shaky start — “Why do the White Sox want a new stadium?” “The team is under lease at the state-owned Rate Field only through 2029” nonresponsive, move to strike — it eventually gets around to talking about some of the wide-open funding questions about the project:

The ballpark itself would be privately financed, a source with direct knowledge of the planning told the Chicago Sun-Times. But there would be an ask for public funding for local infrastructure, including for nearby roads, bridges and potentially a new Metra station, though details haven’t been finalized.

That’s a potentially large but, since “infrastructure” has in other stadium deals been defined so expansively that stairs and even building foundations were included. That’s not to say that Ishbia necessarily has a similar ask in mind, but “details haven’t been finalized” isn’t exactly reassuring in that regard. And there’s also the question of how much the developer/Sox minority owner/future Sox majority owner maybe will get in goodies from Amtrak: The land swap for the site still involves several moving parts whose details also haven’t been finalized.

On the other hand, the White Sox moving would also free up the site of their current stadium, which is owned by the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority. Crain’s Chicago Business looks at this possibility, and concludes with a definite maybe:

The sprawling, highway-adjacent property could become one of the city’s largest redevelopment opportunities if the Sox relocate. The site could languish as a symbol of South Side disinvestment and drain tax dollars to maintain it, or perhaps transform into a mixed-use district that failed to materialize around the stadium over the past three decades.

One of those, surely! It seems like this would be a good time for local officials to start getting some appraisals of what all these parcels of land are worth — and how much all those roads and bridges might cost — so that it’s not left to the last minute. Ishbia may not be ready to finalize his end of the details, but there’s no harm in local government setting out to determine what it would take to make this work out for taxpayers.