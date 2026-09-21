Tax district to fund Browns upgrades could push public stadium cost to $2B

I mentioned briefly here the week before last that Brook Park had designated the land around a planned new Cleveland Browns stadium to be “blighted,” which Mayor Edward Orcutt said “gives us the opportunity to be able to maintain this site in the future.” It’s now becoming clearer where that maintenance money would come from, and as Cleveland Plain Dealer columnist Leila Atassi explains, it’s Cuyahoga County property tax money that would otherwise go to pay for public services:
Here is how it works. Under a tax-increment financing deal, the property taxes on the land as it exists today keep going to the usual places. But the new taxes generated as the property’s value climbs — the growth, which is the entire point of development — get peeled off into a separate fund. School districts are often spared in these deals. Everyone else is not. The county’s share, the library’s share, the Metroparks’ share, Tri-C’s share are all redirected.
That’s how a TIF district works, yup: Any increase in property tax receipts gets peeled off and set aside for special projects — in this case, stadium upkeep and upgrades — regardless of whether the added tax money would have come in anyway without the new development, either in the TIF district or somewhere else in the region. (The stadium itself will already be tax-free, a gift to Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam worth more than half a billion dollars.) And Brook Park has the power to divert property tax money that would go to Cuyahoga County, too, because that’s also how TIFs roll. And while school districts are supposed to get a carveout to ensure they aren’t drained of funding, the same is decidedly not the case for, say, county-funded libraries and parks.
As Atassi notes, giving up this money for future stadium maintenance would be especially crazy because the Browns stadium is happening either way: “The Haslams have committed $1.8 billion of their own money, and the stadium is scheduled to open in 2029. The cranes are already there. Nothing about this TIF is coaxing a reluctant project into being.” (Ohio requires that TIF projects pass a “but-for” test where a project will not move forward without the TIF funding, but it’s not immediately clear whether Brook Park has to actually show evidence of this, or just declare it unilaterally.) But despite the project being well underway, Brook Park and the Haslams have yet to agree on a lease determining, among other things, who would pay for future stadium upkeep — and with a TIF deal, the costs would fall squarely on city and county taxpayers, making this a classic grift that keeps on giving.
How much this would add to the total public price tag of the Browns stadium is unknown: We’d need to know the size of the TIF district first and have some projection of how much tax money it would siphon off, and the former hasn’t been decided yet and the latter could end up pretty much anything. “Hundreds of millions of dollars” is a reasonable guess, though, which would likely push the total public cost into the $2 billion range. That’s no longer unprecedented, but it is starting to talk real money; it’ll be interesting to see how (or if) Mayor Orcutt tries to justify throwing good money after bad once the Brook Park council takes up the TIF legislation in the coming weeks.
3 comments on “Tax district to fund Browns upgrades could push public stadium cost to $2B”
Ah, the “but for” test…
Any private project that cannot go ahead without subsidy ought not go ahead at all.
If it is a for profit facility and it can’t pay for itself, why should anyone else pay for it?
Let’s say the Browns new facility can only generate enough ‘new’ money to justify spending $600m on construction. It would need to generate some $40-45m in new spending to make that number if my math is right, but it’s possible. Maybe. If done right.
The easy answer would be to spend $600m on the new facility. If it isn’t shiny and snazzy enough for the owners, THEY are welcome to take a bath on upgrades. There’s no reason in the world for anyone else to fund the extras – especially the taxpayers.
What’s that you say?
You can’t build an NFL stadium for $6-700m today?
How do you know?
No-one has tried to do it. They just pick a number out of thin air ($2bn is in fashion) and then figure out ways to spend it. When you are spending someone else’s money there is absolutely no incentive to build efficiently.
Even heavy renovations to existing stadia often come in near the $1bn mark these days.
Why are stadia (be they NFL, NBA, NHL etc) doubling in cost every 5-6 years? There is no rationale for this. Literally nothing else has a cost spiral comparable to this.
When you let people run amok with public money, this is what happens.
John’s comment here is a logical, true voice of reason regarding this situation and should be upheld as to “the right approach”. Neil has been saying the same thing many times over many years. Unfortunately, that’s why no one will take heed – too much “sense and sensibility” on display for the takers of public money to deal with. Why let logic get in the way of a money grab?
Construction costs do seem to be out of control or at the very least gouging by construction companies. A complete rebuild of a Water Treatment Plant where I live was originally projected to cost $437 Million in 2022. The projected price tag has now increased to $757 Million and it will probably be even more by the time it’s finished (behind schedule) in 2029.