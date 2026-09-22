BREAKING: $700m Stars arena subsidy is endorsed by advocates, opposed by critics

Is there any journalism trope more tiresome than bothsidesing? Ducking the hard task of investigating the facts by just throwing up your hands and saying “different people disagree” is so plainly egregious that even the dictionary calls it out as reprehensible, and yet it’s still a staple of our daily news coverage. Here it is again, in today’s Dallas Morning News story on attempts to get a Dallas Stars arena funded in Plano, Texas:

The debate underscores the competing views of the city’s identity — a suburban community or an entertainment destination — and who should pay for the difference. City officials see the project as a way to keep Plano vibrant. Some residents see it as a departure from the city’s character.

Proponents are in favor, opponents are opposed! Somebody paid $130,000 for journalism school to earn the privilege to write that.

To its credit, the Morning News story does include a modicum of actual reporting on the facts of the deal, though “a tax increment refinancing zone to contribute $700 million toward the project” is not the clearest explanation of taking all the property tax payments in and around the arena and kicking them back to Stars owner Tom Gaglardi to pay for construction, and “the November proposition wouldn’t set the amount of the taxes and city leaders can choose which to levy” is barely English, let alone fiscal analysis. But mostly it relies on advocates for and against the arena funding ballot measure to make the case for why this is a good deal or not, which is an abdication of what journalism is supposed to do: find out facts, and inform readers about them.

I don’t want to be too hard on the reporter here: She’s only two years out of college (she didn’t actually pay for an advanced J-school degree, good on her) and doubtless wasn’t the one who picked the assignment to go report on the smoke and not the fire. But the Morning News really should be doing better here: Over the last three months, its only stories about the proposed Stars arena have been about what neighbors said at community meetings, what neighbors said at a community open house, what stores are closing at the mall targeted for the arena construction, and what the team’s architect says about how great the arena will be. None of that comes close to informing voters on what they need to decide in November — is it worth handing over $700 million worth of future tax money to Gaglardi to fund his team’s new home? — but then, drawing conclusions about that might anger local business leaders and advertisers, best just to stick to recounting all the shouting and leaving it up to readers to decide who’s right, without the benefit of hearing what the numbers say.