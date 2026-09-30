Blazers exec declares Dundon “committed to Portland” but won’t commit to accepting arena deal

There are, when it comes down to it, really only two ways to conduct a campaign for public money for a sports facility: good cop, and bad cop. You can work to field a winning team, and then argue that it deserves a stadium to match; or you can field a terrible one, and warn that it will never be any good without a new home. At the same time, you can play up the possibility of a team relocation as a carrot or a stick: that a new building is the best way to ensure the long-term future that everyone wants, or that if taxpayers don’t cough one up, you won’t hesitate to hit the road.

In general, the whole catching flies with honey vs. vinegar dichotomy applies well here: It’s harder to get the attention of the public or legislators if no one cares about your team and/or they’re busy burning you in effigy. But where it gets tricky is when you have an offer on the table, but you want a richer offer. That’s what’s going on in Portland, where Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon won a promise of a $600 million check from the city, county, and state, but only if he agrees to pay about $110 million worth of rent and payments in lieu of property taxes. How to say “Thank you for the lovely gift, but fuck off if you want me to pay anything at all” without sounding like, you know, a dick?

Here’s how one Blazers exec attempted to thread that needle on Monday:

“We’re committed to a deal that works for our ownership,” President of Business Operations Dewayne Hankins told reporters Monday during the team’s preseason media day at the Moda Center. “We’re committed to a deal that works for our public partners. We’re doing everything we can to ensure that the Trail Blazers stay right here.”… Hankins assured reporters the team is “committed to Portland” but didn’t offer specific details about where Moda Center discussions stand, even when asked about sticking points from earlier in the summer.

The only way the Trail Blazers wouldn’t “stay right here” is if Dundon chose to move them elsewhere, so this is more than a little like a protection racket enforcer insisting he’s “doing everything I can” not to break your kneecaps. Dundon previously said that the only deal that works for him is one where he pays nothing (or less), so Hankins’ statement doesn’t indicate much more than a willingness to continue talking, and presumably a continuing unwillingness to give in even a smidge on the owner’s demands.

This is a honey-forward statement — the resulting Oregon Public Broadcasting headline stated “Trail Blazers executive emphasizes commitment to Portland” — but with just enough vinegar to try to keep city councilmemmbers scared. The problem he faces is that there’s no real reason for the Portland city council to cave here: If Dundon doesn’t sign a deal by the end of the year, his whole $600 million evaporates and he has to start again from scratch. It’s a game of chicken, in other words, and if chicken goes better with honey and carrots than … you know what, I’ll see myself out.