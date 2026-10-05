Bears reportedly seeking $1.5B+ in tax money from Illinois

Crain’s Chicago Business has some (rumored) details of what NFL and Bears execs talked with Illinois officials about last week, and it’s a new way to give the team a heaping helping of tax breaks:

The Chicago Bears’ potential path to building a new stadium in Arlington Heights is veering toward a model that would leave ownership of the venue to a new public authority rather than the team itself. The approach — which cleared the Illinois Senate in May but never reached the House — has emerged as a focus of recent discussions among the Bears and state officials, sources familiar with the talks said.

Public ownership of sports stadiums, as a reminder, isn’t generally like public ownership of other things: The team still controls all the actual stadium revenues, while a public authority just holds the deed. This takes the stadium off the property tax rolls; the team could make payments in lieu of taxes or pay rent instead, but neither of those sounds like they’re on the table here. The Bears owners have long been angling for a reduction in taxes as part of a stadium deal in Arlington Heights, but that’s faced legislative pushback, so instead they’re pivoting to this — it’s not clear why Illinois elected officials would be happier about having the Bears pay no property taxes instead of reduced property taxes, but legislators gonna legislate.

The previous best estimate of the cost to taxpayers of a property tax discount was $700 million; zeroing out property taxes entirely could raise the price to somewhat higher than that, though probably not all that much higher. But that’s not all Bears owner George McCaskey would get under the plan that passed the Senate in May:

The Senate bill as passed by the chamber also included the ability for a municipality to create Sales Tax & Revenue, or STAR, bond districts that would dedicate state and local sales taxes to back bonds supporting infrastructure projects. The team estimated last year its stadium-anchored entertainment district on the 326-acre Arlington Park site would require $855 million in new publicly-funded infrastructure.

How much sales tax money a STAR district would siphon off depends on the size of the STAR district, which as we’ve seen in Kansas can be as big as anyone wants it to be, so $855 million is a reasonable enough target cost. That would put the total cost of a Bears stadium to Illinois taxpayers at more than $1.5 billion, which is, as they say, starting to be real money.

None of this necessarily means that the Bears owners will necessarily give up on an Indiana move if Illinois coughs up tax subsidies — or, for that matter, that the Bears definitely will move to Indiana if Illinois doesn’t. If Crain’s unnamed sources are to be believed, though, it’s going to be on the table during a brief legislative session in November and December; hopefully local reporters will uncover more official details before then.