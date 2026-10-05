New Seahawks owner says “never say never” on moving team, blames media for accurately reporting what he said

Vinod Khosla, who bought the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion last month, was asked by Axios last week if he would “formally commit” to “keeping the team in Seattle long-term,” and while there were lots of fan brownie points to be earned by saying “yes” or at least “that’s our plan,” the venture capitalist billionaire decided to go in a different direction:

“I will never say never. Will this team be in Seattle 500 years from now? But I have no current plans to change anything about the team, including the coach, president, operation or Lumen Field. It all functions well.”

This went over poorly, especially since Khosla is a former minority owner of the San Francisco 49ers and had mentioned in an introductory press conference that he’s a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, after which Khosla griped on X that “reporters will make every molehill into a mountain just to get column inches to write or video minutes.” And Khosla went back on social media to try to put out the fire over his “never say never” remark:

To all @Seahawks fans and @12s, we have no plans to move the team, have never discussed it, haven’t even thought about it. End of story. I’ve said repeatedly we have no plans to change anything. Feel sad for the reporters looking for views and clicks who distort my answer out of context and sent an entire city into a spiral for no reason.

As discussed here last week regarding the Portland Trail Blazers, it’s a tricky balancing act to both declare your love for a city and hold out the threat of leaving if you don’t get what you want, and Khosla is clearly still learning the ropes. (Blaming the media isn’t going to win him any friends there, either, something he’s going to need going forward.) Seattle sports fans don’t sound remotely placated, so clearly this isn’t end of story for them.

As for why Khosla feels the need to hold the move threat stick in reserve, the Seahawks’ lease expires in 2032, and while he has extension options all the way to 2062, he’s presumably at least thinking about what he can demand in exchange for not threatening to leave town six years hence. Any demand for upgrade money from the city of Seattle will be complicated by Initiative 91, passed way back in 2006, which requires the city to get a positive return on investment for any sports subsidies — the way the initiative is written, it doesn’t actually prohibit giveaways to local sports owners, but it does set expectations for how any sports funding will be conducted. Khosla may be thinking about asking for state or county money instead; or he may not be thinking at all, and just needs a new PR handler.