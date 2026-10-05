New Seahawks owner says “never say never” on moving team, blames media for accurately reporting what he said

Vinod Khosla, who bought the Seattle Seahawks for $9.6 billion last month, was asked by Axios last week if he would “formally commit” to “keeping the team in Seattle long-term,” and while there were lots of fan brownie points to be earned by saying “yes” or at least “that’s our plan,” the venture capitalist billionaire decided to go in a different direction:
“I will never say never. Will this team be in Seattle 500 years from now? But I have no current plans to change anything about the team, including the coach, president, operation or Lumen Field. It all functions well.”
This went over poorly, especially since Khosla is a former minority owner of the San Francisco 49ers and had mentioned in an introductory press conference that he’s a Pittsburgh Steelers fan, after which Khosla griped on X that “reporters will make every molehill into a mountain just to get column inches to write or video minutes.” And Khosla went back on social media to try to put out the fire over his “never say never” remark:
To all @Seahawks fans and @12s, we have no plans to move the team, have never discussed it, haven’t even thought about it. End of story. I’ve said repeatedly we have no plans to change anything. Feel sad for the reporters looking for views and clicks who distort my answer out of context and sent an entire city into a spiral for no reason.
As discussed here last week regarding the Portland Trail Blazers, it’s a tricky balancing act to both declare your love for a city and hold out the threat of leaving if you don’t get what you want, and Khosla is clearly still learning the ropes. (Blaming the media isn’t going to win him any friends there, either, something he’s going to need going forward.) Seattle sports fans don’t sound remotely placated, so clearly this isn’t end of story for them.
As for why Khosla feels the need to hold the move threat stick in reserve, the Seahawks’ lease expires in 2032, and while he has extension options all the way to 2062, he’s presumably at least thinking about what he can demand in exchange for not threatening to leave town six years hence. Any demand for upgrade money from the city of Seattle will be complicated by Initiative 91, passed way back in 2006, which requires the city to get a positive return on investment for any sports subsidies — the way the initiative is written, it doesn’t actually prohibit giveaways to local sports owners, but it does set expectations for how any sports funding will be conducted. Khosla may be thinking about asking for state or county money instead; or he may not be thinking at all, and just needs a new PR handler.
3 comments on “New Seahawks owner says “never say never” on moving team, blames media for accurately reporting what he said”
Team owner commits to staying in city, with exceptions for “commitment” and “staying.”
There’s nowhere for them to go. That should be the end of that.
The NFL cashed in its last remaining relocation chips with LA and Vegas over a span of about five years. It hasn’t even tried to come up with a replacement for either city since… primarily because America has reached peak football, and there isn’t a single team in the NFL for whom starting over in a different city would be worthwhile from the valuation standpoint or the fanbase-building stand point.
Which makes it enormously silly that the existing NFL markets and their governments are continuing to fall for the “wouldn’t it be a shame” type threats made by franchise owners and CEOs.
It would be great if move threats required a legitimately better market to move to. But they don’t.
When the Edmonton Oilers ownership visited Seattle for a weekend, the city went from halting negotiations on a project that would have cost $460m to approving the expenditure of well over $600m on a new arena (at the time, this made the Edmonton arena about 50% more expensive (adjusted for exchange rate) than the previous “newest” NHL arena: the Penguins facility).
And, of course, the Yankees received around a billion in public money (and free park land… in New York…) for claiming they might need to leave NYC for northern New Jersey.
There are many such examples… was Spanos’ move to LA really a ‘better’ situation? Yes, he’s in a much bigger city. But he’s also very much second banana in that market – just as the Chargers were in 1960 when they started out.
If the threat worked, you don’t have to be willing to move. However, when it doesn’t… you could end up being Dean Spanos or John Fisher: paying to move to a possible or likely worse location.
Holding a gun to your own head to get a better stadium deal has it’s drawbacks.