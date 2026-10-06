New clown document claims Royals stadium will generate $1.4B in vapordollars

Kansas City released a consulting report it commissioned on a new Royals stadium yesterday, with the intent of showing how it will pay off about $1.4 billion in taxpayer costs while team owner John Sherman is on the hook for less than $600 million. Let’s see how it compares to the typical clown documents:

Questionable authorship? The report is unsigned, so we don’t know exactly who at Chicago-based real estate consultants Hunden Partners actually wrote it. But company president Rob Hunden is a former real estate exec with a bachelor’s degree in finance and music while executive vice-president of consulting Bethanie DeRose has a bachelor’s in media studies and political science, so there doesn’t look to be a lot of economics firepower behind it. Hunden also boasts that he worked in the Indianapolis mayor’s office from 1996 to 1998, which may not be as much as a flex as he thinks given that this was the heyday of Mayor Stephen Goldsmith, who never met a sports giveaway he didn’t like.

Opaque methodology? Most of the numbers are cited only to “Source: Hunden Partners,” which is not the footnoting style they should be teaching in finance and music school.

Fancy charts with big bold-faced numbers that don’t mean much? Absolutely. The key slide is this, which shows Hunden’s calculations of how much more money will be spent in the five-square-mile stadium district where sales, income, and hotel taxes will be siphoned off to pay for city stadium costs:

This projects that the “impact area” of the stadium will see an increase of sales of $880 million over 30 years, if you believe the big number at left, or an $80 million increase in its first year scaling up to $590 million in year 30 — and okay, those numbers can’t both be right, since the latter would add up to way more than $880 million over 30 years, even discounted for present value.

Not that it really matters, though, because Hunden appears to have only looked at impact on sales in the stadium district, not impact on sales in the city as a whole — so moving spending from in and around the Royals’ current stadium to a new one across town is counted as a net plus, even if it’s the same people spending the same money in a different part of the city.

Then there’s the following slide:

So $880 million in new spending around the stadium is somehow going to result in $687 million in new tax revenues for the city. That still isn’t enough to get to $1.4 billion, but don’t worry, there will also be another $462 million in tax money from “stadium” (?) and $120 million in restaurant taxes (separate from the restaurant taxes from the impact district?) and other stuff, according to [no source given, not even “Hunden Partners” this time].

Vaportecture with fireworks? Check:

The more I stare at this stuff, the less sense it makes. But then, I don’t have an economics or even a music degree, let’s see what a professional makes of it:

The Kansas City Star, to its credit, contacted University of Colorado-Denver sports economist Geoffrey Propheter, citing him as “skeptical” and “cast[ing] doubt on the district looping in businesses that could be miles away from the stadium and calls for incentives that align more closely with the footprint of the stadium itself.” According to Propheter, though, this isn’t quite what he said:

In short: There may be some actual information somewhere in this consulting report by underqualified professional sports hype masters, but we’d need a lot more background information, and probably some extreme rose-colored glasses, to see it. It all resulted in headlines saying “$1.4B in revenue,” though, so mission accomplished! Bats are giant bugs, film at 11.