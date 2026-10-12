Monday roundup: Royals stadium could cut into KC police budget, leave old site “blighted”

Like I promised you, posts at unexpected times! Let’s kick off the week with the news of last week, extended:
- The Kansas City council has approved plans to use sales tax money for a new Royals stadium that would normally be set aside for public safety expenses, which could end up cutting into avaible public funding for things like a new jail and police body cameras. “For us to divert those revenues to pay for a for-profit business,” said councilmember Johnathan Duncan, one of two councilmembers to vote against the measure, “is a concern. And I wish it were more of a concern to the mayor and my colleagues.”
- With both the Royals and Chiefs apparently headed for new homes, a Truman Sports Complex Task Force has released renderings of what the site of their old homes could be redeveloped as, including what looks like a scaled-down Arrowhead Stadium, no Kauffman Stadium at all, “scenic trails” adjacent to a parking lot, and, sure, throw a Ferris wheel in there for good measure. No indication of how much all this would cost or who would want to pay for it, but “if we don’t do something with that area, it will stay in disrepair and it will be a blight,” said Jackson County Executive Phil LeVota, maybe somebody should have thought of that before offering to move the Royals to a new stadium?
- The Athletic’s Portland sportswriter Jason Quick is officially done with new Trail Blazers owner Tom Dundon already after he’s kept hinting at the possibility of moving the team if he doesn’t get every penny he wants for arena upgrades. It’s likely an idle threat, writes Quick: “A member of the St. Louis sports authority said the city has no interest in the Trail Blazers, and the appetite among citizens to build an arena is at an all-time low. Same thing for Raleigh, N.C., where Dundon’s Carolina Hurricanes play. And Nashville is not currently interested in taking on an NBA team and too close to another NBA market. City officials from Kansas City and Austin didn’t return calls. So I’m not sure where Dundon could take his circus next.”
- Los Angeles Rams and Angels owner Stan Kroenke won a get-out-of-environmental-oversight-free card from the California state legislature for a planned San Diego arena project; the San Diego city council still need to approve the deal.
- Here’s a rundown of the $5 million in campaign donations made by donors with ties to the Tampa Bay Rays this election cycle, including up to $25,000 apiece to Hillsborough County commissioners who voted for the team’s $2 billion stadium subsidy, and $48,000 to a commissioner who voted against it, more evidence that campaign donations don’t buy votes so much as they buy access.
- Meanwhile, for anyone wondering how the Rays owners landed on Hillsborough College’s Dale Mabry campus as the site of their new stadium, turns out it was local copier company CEO Dan Doyle Jr. who spotted it on an aerial map while visiting a local developer’s office: “I told them, ‘Let’s get in the car,’ and we all drove there. I said, ‘Guys, this is your site.’ And they loved it.” Nobody even needed to get in a helicopter!
- Adding a roof to D.C. United‘s stadium would allow it to host an additional 65 events annually, according to a consulting report by CSL, LOL.