Plano approves taking $250m from schools to give to Dallas Stars owner for arena

The Plano, Texas school district has agreed to provide up to $250 million in property taxes over 25 years to the Dallas Stars for a new arena, but don’t worry, local school would be getting something for their money:

The agreement would allow Plano ISD to host graduation ceremonies and other events at the arena.

Well then! If that’s not worth a quarter-billion dollars, I don’t know what is.

More to the point, the $250 million wouldn’t actually come out of Plano schools’ budget. As the Dallas Morning News explains, “the $250 million is offset by a recapture adjustment, meaning the funds would support a local project rather than go to the state through recapture. In the education finance system, recapture means districts that are considered property-rich must give money back to the state to be distributed to poorer schools.” So good news, Plano students! The quarter-billion dollars being used by billionaire Stars owner Tom Gagliardi to build a new arena to replace his 25-year-old one wouldn’t come out of your school funding, it would come out of the budgets of poorer schools in the rest of the state, that seems fair.

Plano voters are still set to cast ballots next month on another $700 million in tax money for the proposed Stars arena, potentially bringing the total public cost to $950 million on a $1 billion arena.