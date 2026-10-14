Final Chiefs STAR district retains 293 square miles that will divert $3.1B in taxes to NFL stadium

The final STAR district boundaries are in for where state sales tax revenues will be handed over to Kansas City Chiefs owner Clark Hunt to help pay for a new stadium, and they look pretty much like the initial boundaries:

OLD:

NEW:

There are a few carveouts to exclude the University of Kansas Medical Center and some existing STAR districts, but it still looks like roughly the same 293 square miles where any increased sales tax revenues — whether thanks to the Chiefs’ presence or other unrelated development or just inflation — will get siphoned off to pay for stadium costs. Which means the estimated total $3.1 billion public cost of the STAR bonds still stands. And adding that to other public subsidies still leaves the total Chiefs stadium cost at $4.1 billion, which would have smashed all records if only the $6.6 billion Washington Commanders deal hadn’t already done that last year.

A Kansas Department of Commerce press release claimed the district was designed to “maximize the economic impact of the project” (it doesn’t: any economic impact remains the same, this just maximizes how much will get put in an envelope and given to Hunt) and to “pay off the bonds as early as possible so those revenues can be directed to the state and participating local communities” (which it does, but only in the way that paying off your home mortgage early enables you to stop mortgage payments early at the cost of making higher yearly payments.) The Kansas City Star might have wanted to mention those caveats, but at least it did note that “researchers who study stadium financing have said that Kansas’ arrangement with the Chiefs represents one of the most generous public subsidies of a professional sports team in American history,” that’s pretty good on a Kansas City journalism sliding scale.