Monday roundup: Royals issue fresh vaportecture, LA sues Olympic committee for financial documents

Last day of my trip, regular programming resumes tomorrow.
- The Kansas City Royals have released new stadium renderings, and Kansas City Star sports columnist Vahe Gregorian says they “conjure something both beyond the imagination and entirely easy to envision” while Star development writer Chris Higgins says it’d be nice to know what team officials plan on demolishing and building around the stadium, please. I’m also interested in whether those vertically stacked levels of luxury seating will make the upper deck seats as distant from the playing field as they look, cities really should ask to see schematics with measurements and not just pretty pictures before approving this stuff.
- Los Angeles controller Kenneth Mejia has taken the unusual step of issuing subpoenas to the Olympic organizing committee LA28, demanding that it provide financial details as required in its contract with the city. “The financial documents requested are either incomplete or wholly absent,” Mejia’s office wrote in a statement on Friday, which is maybe kind of important when LA28 has been trying to pocket money in a “legacy fund” before helping to pay off the city’s ballooning costs.
- Chicago White Sox owner-in-waiting Justin Ishbia has warned that if his plan to build a stadium on a downtown railyards and move the Amtrak maintenance facility currently there to a site near their current home in Bridgeport continues to face community opposition, it could mean … something bad. The Bears, after all, faced opposition to a taxpayer-funded Illinois stadium and now might move to Indiana, maybe, though their team officials do keep coming back to negotiate more with Illinois. But still, ooh, scary, kids!
- The Tampa city council almost failed to pass a measure to approve Rays stadium bonds, but then member Bill Carlson joined the Zoom after calling out sick and cast the deciding vote. Any needed decisions after this are uncertain, as one of the four yes votes on the seven-member council, Luis Viera, is about to step down from his council seat to run for state legislature. Meanwhile, Rays officials say that a timeline of opening the new stadium in April 2029 is on schedule despite previously saying they’d need to break ground by September and it now being October with no groundbreaking — fool me a thousand times with fake deadlines, shame on me.
- Long Beach is again looking into whether it can build a stadium on city waterfront land, or maybe an arena since a stadium probably wouldn’t fit. Possibly a pro women’s volleyball arena? A study will study all this, plus such niceties as how to get fans to a site with poor freeway access — Mayor Rex Richardson suggested expanded use of water taxis, which sounds like a terrible way to get masses of people anywhere.