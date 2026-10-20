Pritzker says he hopes to complete Bears deal that could cost $1.5B in tax money but not at taxpayer expense, somehow

Election day is just two weeks away, and incumbent Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is reassuring (?) Illinois voters that he’ll be able to cut a deal to help pay for a new Chicago Bears stadium somewhere in their current state. After his Republican opponent, Darren Bailey, said in a debate last week that “I’m just glad I’m not going to be known as the governor that lost the Bears,” Pritzker avoided the obvious retort of “you’re not going to be known as the governor at all” and instead took the bait:

“I believe that in November, we’re going to be able to get something done to keep the Bears in the state of Illinois,” Pritzker said. “But I’m not going to do it at the expense of the taxpayers.”… “The legislation that is being discussed now would give the option for the possibility that there would be a stadium built in the city or in Arlington Heights,” Pritzker said last week. “We want to keep them in the state of Illinois. If we give them those two options, I think that would be satisfactory. “In the end, this is up to the Bears,” he added.

This is almost 100% subtext, so let’s try to break it down a bit:

“I believe that in November, we’re going to be able to get something done to keep the Bears in the state of Illinois.”

This could be called a non-promise promise, as Pritzker is implying that a Bears deal is in the offing, but also that if it doesn’t happen, don’t blame him, he just believed he could get something done. Presumably the governor is also hoping this will placate fans who might blame him for the Bears potentially moving to Indiana, though polling shows more Illinoisans would blame him for breaking open the public treasury to keep the team in the state. Which brings us to…

“But I’m not going to do it at the expense of the taxpayers.”

Uh, yeah you are, buddy! Pritzker continues to support a property tax break for a Bears stadium in Arlington Heights, which along with potential siphoning off of sales taxes could end up costing Illinois taxpayers $1.5 billion.

“The legislation that is being discussed now would give the option for the possibility that there would be a stadium built in the city or in Arlington Heights.”

Translation: I’m just going to support tax breaks, while remaining agnostic as to whether a stadium is in Chicago or in Arlington Heights, let the legislature fight that out. If the Bears end up staying in Illinois and you don’t like where in Illinois, blame those guys, not me!

“In the end, this is up to the Bears.”

Or blame the Bears ownership! That also works.

In all likelihood, none of this moves the needle much on what Illinois is likely to offer Bears owner George McCaskey in terms of stadium money, something that will play out in a special legislative session in the weeks after the election. Pritzker is definitely trying to position himself as Not The Guy Who Lost The Bears while also as Not The Guy Who Broke The Bank For A Bears Stadium, which is a tough needle to thread when you’re talking about handing over $1.5 billion in tax money. I would almost feel sympathy for him, except for part where he’s lying about whether this will cost taxpayers anything — when you’re 20 points up in the polls, you could maybe afford at least a little backbone, or honesty, either one would be fine.